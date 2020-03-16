SHERIDAN — Wyoming Roofing, together with Frog Creek Partners, is issuing a Clean Water Community Challenge to Sheridan area residents, in an effort to preserve and protect the Goose Creek watershed.

The goal is to raise awareness around the detriments of stormwater pollution and attract sponsors to donate Gutter Bin® stormwater filtration systems to the city of Sheridan through a public-private partnership.

Stormwater is the No. 1 source of water pollution.

The Gutter Bin is a highly effective catch basin stormwater alter that works to remove trash, microplastics, cigarette butts, sediment, heavy metals and hydrocarbons, which results in cleaner waterways, protection for our drinking water and the animals who live there.

Frog Creek Partners is a Wyoming environmental technology company that offers products that clean water and services that provide measurable results.

The challenge launch will take place Tuesday with the placement of the Wyoming Roofing Gutter Bin in front of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 3:30 p.m. However, the reception set to follow at Luminous Brewhouse will be rescheduled.

The challenge ends April 21 and sponsorship orders will then be sent to engineering and manufacturing.

A Community Clean Water Challenge Install Day will be announced after production is complete.