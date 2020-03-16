SHERIDAN — As of Monday morning, the victim involved in a pedestrian versus vehicle incident Saturday is in stable condition, according to Sheridan Police Department Lt. Travis Koltiska.

SPD responded to an accident with injuries Saturday on North Main Street around 4:30 p.m., according to incident reports.

Koltiska said while the SPD does not receive regular medical updates, should the victim succumb to their injuries, information will be forward to the county prosecutor to determine if other charges will be filed against the alleged perpetrator.

Koltiska said it seems the driver and victim did not know each other but the incident was intentional.

The driver beckoned the victim to come around to the other side of the vehicle when she put it in motion and struck the victim, he said. SPD cannot release any statements made on scene by the driver.

The alleged driver, Natasha Fasthorse, was arrested for aggravated assault and battery, driving under the influence, eluding peace officers and driving under suspension.