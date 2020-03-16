SHERIDAN — Wyoming has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of press time Monday morning, with more testing underway.

The second positive patient is an older man who resides at Showboat Retirement Center in Lander.

“Our initial follow-up with this individual found nothing that could be explained other than potential community spread of this virus in the Lander area,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.

The third patient, reported Saturday, is a local man who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 while visiting Colorado. He drove back to Sheridan County to self-isolate in his home, according to the Sheridan County Commission.

WDH is investigating both patients’ exposure risk and aims to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

The protection of older Wyoming residents of long-term care facilities is “probably our top concern and priority,” Harrist said. “There are things we don’t yet fully understand about this disease, but it is clear that older people are among those at the very highest risk of severe illness.”

Since the first Wyoming case was reported Wednesday evening, nursing homes and assisted-living centers across Sheridan County have limited visitors significantly. On Thursday, Green House Living for Sheridan implemented a two-week lockdown to protect the residents’ health.

“We’re reminding everyone of how genuinely critical it is to do their part,” Harrist said. “Take common-sense steps to avoid sharing your germs with others, especially with those who are more vulnerable to serious illness.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and WDH, the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 include: avoid close contact with people, especially those who are sick (e.g., social distancing); stay home if sick; avoid touching your face; cough or sneeze into the crook of your arm; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

