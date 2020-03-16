DAYTON — Dayton councilor Laurie Walters-Clark said the most recent round of hiring for the town of Dayton went well, as Mayor Norm Anderson and the council employed the newly-established council hiring review committee. Cheri Fry, treasurer as of Feb. 17, and Hanle’ Visser, clerk as of March 9, filled positions that were vacant for about 60 days.

Two councilors, Ward Cotton and Cliff Reed, joined the mayor in reviewing applications one at a time to avoid a quorum, yet still fulfill Walters-Clark’s approved motion for one councilor to be present and provide input on hiring decisions.

Per Wyoming’s Open Meetings Law, a prearranged quorum during which actions were made regarding the town would have to be open to the public. Executive sessions to discuss personnel are permitted.

Per the mayor-council agreement, Anderson selected which councilors provided feedback. Walters-Clark said the only missed step was returning information back to the larger council. Walters-Clark and Anderson have clarified expectations for the next hiring scenario, she said.

Anderson said he found it helpful to have a councilor involved with the hiring process to provide another perspective, though he felt confident in previous hiring decisions made on his own without council input.

One maintenance worker position and a public works director position remain open for the town of Dayton.

Walters-Clark said she anticipates new employees will fill their roles adequately, despite the challenge of entering a new position without a mentor from whom to learn. They are doing the best they can in the situation they were given, she said. That sentiment echoed Walters-Clark’s comments on relations between the council and mayor since community members called for Anderson’s resignation back in November. She said they are working together the best they can to put Dayton citizens first.

Still, councilor Dennis Wagner’s recent letter to the editor indicates there is much to resolve in how the council and mayor communicate goals and responsibilities. In the letter, Wagner described his frustration with Anderson’s “always been done this way” approach to financial transactions on behalf of the town. Wagner called for consistent and transparent communication between the two sides of town government, referencing a $400,000 bank transfer for Capital Facilities Tax projects, about which he claims the council was not informed. Anderson said the council’s desire to be informed about every administrative action can be crippling and difficult to deal with — the executive and legislative branches of government have separate responsibilities. The bank transfer is outside the council’s scope of responsibility, he said.

Anderson and Fry made a decision to handle the transfer internally when the opportunity presented itself to transfer the sum into a better money-making account, he said. Signed releases from the mayor and treasurer to make the transfer are on file, he said. The next Dayton town council meeting is scheduled for March 18 at 7 p.m. at the Dayton Town Hall.