To our Press community:

On behalf of our entire team at The Sheridan Press, we would like to thank you for trusting us to provide you with up-to-date coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Sheridan County. Our mission is to inform and engage the community by creating, producing and distributing exceptional content and trusted journalism. We have been working around the clock to update you on the latest cases, cancellations and closures, messages from local and state organizations and more.

Following the advice of the Wyoming Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are taking extra precautions to keep our team and our readers safe and healthy, including:

Washing our hands thoroughly and frequently

Disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces

Encouraging employees to stay home if they feel ill

Sneezing into the crook of our arms

Avoiding touching our faces

Social distancing

My Bighorns, our free app, has a section dedicated to the effects of COVID-19 in the Sheridan County area, so you can access the latest updates easily on your smartphone or tablet. Download from the Apple Store or Google Play.

If you have any questions or feedback about The Press’ coverage of COVID-19, please email headlines@thesheridanpress.com.

Sincerely,

The Sheridan Press

