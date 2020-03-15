Updated Sunday at 5:50 p.m.

SHERIDAN — Shortly after Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent Jillian Balow recommended closing schools across the state Sunday evening, Sheridan County Commission announced that Sheridan County School Districts 1, 2 and 3, along with Holy Name and Martin Luther Grammar Schools, will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, through at least April 3.

The recommendation, which comes after two additional coronavirus cases were reported in Wyoming over the weekend, is an attempt to allow schools and communities to prepare to operate in a way that slows the spread of the disease, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter strongly urges parents to keep children home and not gather with friends.

“It is fully understood that these closures will create hardships for families in Sheridan County,” the SCC release read.

Gordon and Balow will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments throughout the next three weeks with the goal of getting students back to classrooms as soon as safely possible.

“This is Wyoming, where we are all neighbors,” Gordon said. “While social distancing should be a priority for all of us, it should not keep us from helping out our neighbors. I am thinking of our first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines who may be without child care. This is a time, if the risk is low, to help one another out.

“In the midst of this pandemic, communities need the latitude, empowerment, and support to make difficult decisions that affect education, economy, and essential functions,” Gordon continued. “While we safeguard the health of every person we must also do our best to continue our daily work for the economic security of our state and nation.”

“Evidence of community spread in Fremont County, two confirmed cases in Sheridan County, and pending tests from across the state have led us to this,” Balow said.Wyoming has over 90,000 square miles where schooling is an essential function in each community — the decision is difficult.”

Social distancing, basic hygiene and heightened disinfection efforts continue to be the primary means to contain COVID-19 spread. The governor’s administration strongly encourages everyone to continue these practices.

Discover COVID-19 guidelines, symptoms, resources and more from Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

