SHERIDAN — A second case of COVID-19 was identified in Sheridan County today, marking the third reported in Wyoming. A local man tested presumptive positive in Colorado, where he had been visiting, and drove to Sheridan to self-isolate in his home, according to a media release from the Sheridan County Commission.

Wyoming Department of Health is investigating the patient’s exposure risk and aims to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed, according to an email from WDH.

Sheridan County School Districts 1, 2 and 3 will continue normal operations with minor adjustments to large gatherings, such as concerts. The SCC is in communication with the school districts and closely monitoring the safety concerns for students.

The public is encouraged to continue practicing prevention measures outlined by the CDC and WDH regarding steps in dealing with this virus.

For more information about COVID-19 in Wyoming, click here. For more details from the CDC, click here.

Editor’s note: Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office provided updated information that the patient drove from Denver, not flew. The Press sincerely regrets the miscommunication.

Note from The Press: My Bighorns, our free app, has a dedicated section with this page and more, so you can access the latest updates easily on your smartphone or tablet. Download from the Apple Store or Google Play.