Wyoming Department of Health reported a second positive case of coronavirus in the state Friday evening, just two days after the first case was reported in Sheridan.

The second patient is a hospitalized older man from Fremont County with currently unknown exposure risk. WDH is following up to learn more about the person’s exposure risk and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

As is currently standard, the test result is considered to be a “presumptive positive,” and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct further testing for confirmation.

Earlier Friday, Gov. Mark Gordon declared a state of emergency and recommended avoiding and rescheduling large group gatherings, in an effort to slow the spread of the disease and overwhelm health care professionals. The risk remains low to Wyoming residents, Gordon said, but residents should take precautions to avoid the contagious disease and protect at-risk people, including older adults and those with chronic illnesses.

