DAYTON — Running can be so much more than exercise. For some girls, it teaches self-confidence, goal-setting, can foster friendships, leadership skills and build community

For the fifth year in a row, the Tongue River Valley Community Center is hosting its Run Girl Run program, a six- to eight-week after-school program for girls in fourth through eighth grade, where girls of all abilities are invited to become runners.

“You don’t have to be an ‘athlete’ to be a runner,” said Lacie Schwend, assistant director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center and Run Girl Run organizer, adding that the benefits of running are not limited to physical ones.

“We wanted to build an all-inclusive group that was warm and welcoming,” Schwend said. “As a child, I did not have a person who promoted physical activity for fun or smart lifestyle choice. Sports were encouraged, but if you were not a sports athlete, it was easy to become discouraged and let your light be overshadowed.

“This class is about fostering healthy relationships with other young ladies as much as it is physical activity or lifestyle,” Schwend said. “It is not a competition or sport.”

Erin Kilbride, executive director of the TRVCC, said that the Run Girl Run program was based off of other similar efforts across the nation that encourage girls to develop a strong sense of self, healthy habits and end in a celebratory 5k run. Curriculum for established programs can be costly, so Kilbride decided to develop her own.

“I thought, ‘We have enough capacity here to do it with volunteers, and our staff … I thought, ‘We are going to put our own curriculum and do our own program,’” she said. “We’re now in our fifth year, and participation is steady. We have between 10 and 20 girls every year. This year we have 16.”

There are two components to the after-school program: a lesson where the girls learn about anything from self-image, self-concept, confidence and leadership followed by an exercise component. Run Girl Run is effectively run by Kilbride, Schwend and community volunteers like Edie Anderson, a certified youth counselor who puts together the curriculum for team building activities, Mercedes Biteman and Jenny Volmer, a parent volunteer who has helped with RGR in the past.

“Edie is always so good at setting up inclusive and fun activities for the girls,” Schwend said. “Mercedes is a runner friend of mine who volunteers her time as well. She helps me keep track of the girls when we are running throughout the town and helps the girls who set time goals and reach them.”

Anderson said that the two parts of the program complement each other that at the end of the six weeks, everything comes together when the girls cross that 5k finish line.

“All of their hard work (comes) to a pinnacle point,” Anderson said. “I have seen some girls cry their way to cross that finish line, and it’s amazing to see and be a part of.”

Some girls love to run and others don’t, Kilbride said. And that’s OK — everyone is welcome.

“We have all different levels of runners,” Kilbride said. “We encourage them to run if they can, but they can walk too … some love to run, some not so much, but it’s the fact that they are there, they are involved in building self confidence, team building and they are learning how to like themselves and like others, that matters.”

This year, two middle and high school students who have completed the program have returned as mentors, Kilbride said. Volunteers are welcome and can inquire about the program at the TRVCC.

Schwend said she never imagined being part of such a great program.

“When Erin approached me about running a youth running program, I wasn’t sure I was up for the challenge. How do you make running fun … for kids? I mean, really, how do you?” Schewnd said. “Now that we are in our fifth year, we have it figured out a little bit.”

Schwend herself said she became a distance runner later in life. She turned 30 the day after her first half marathon.

“I became an avid runner, and preached to everyone who would listen about the benefits of running,” she said. “I am so happy to be part of the program because I want to be a person who encourages healthy activity for every girl. You don’t have to be an ‘athlete’ to be a runner. There are many opportunities to be an athlete, as a runner, but that is not required for this class.”

Because Run Girl Run is a springtime activity in Wyoming, there are days when the weather does not cooperate. On those days, the girls use the TRVCC Dayton gym space. Volunteers find creative ways to keep the girls engaged. For example, each girl is given a set of 17 popsicle sticks to decorate — 17 for the number of laps it will take to run a mile in the gym.

“We ask each young lady to set a goal for themselves that day, and we want it to be a higher goal than the last time,” Schwend said. “This is where the individuality shines.”

Some girls shoot for 40 laps and hit their goal. Others set a goal of 17 laps and have to work up to it.

“The distance doesn’t matter,” Schwend said. “We want them to set a goal, with others who also have their own goal, and then we work … to reach our goals.”

The girls encourage each other, stretch together afterwards and talk about who reached their goal and who didn’t—and why, if they need to.

“We remind ourselves that not every workout will be a good one. Sometimes, our feet will hurt. Occasionally, we get a stomach ache. And sometimes, we rock it,” Schwend said. “No matter what the result is, we are proud we went and did it anyway.”

Editor’s note: Run Girl Run will not meet during spring break and will follow state/county/school policies and discretion regarding meeting and public events throughout the spring. The girls will tentatively celebrate the end of the Run Girl Run program at the Ranchester Railway 5K April 18.