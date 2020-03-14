CLEARMONT — Sarah Walker, who has coached at Arvada-Clearmont schools for the past seven years, is moving on to her next chapter.

Walker, an accomplished track and field athlete of Arizona State University, hall-of-famer at her alma mater and near-Olympic qualifier, moved to Buffalo seven years ago. She started with Arvada-Clearmont athletics by coaching junior high girls basketball and track. Then she picked up high school volleyball. Four years ago, she added high school basketball to her resumé. The commute from Buffalo to Clearmont did not phase Walker, and other aspects of the job made up for the distance, such as her valued relationship with Superintendent Charles Auzqui.

Walker valued working as a stay-at-home-mom during the day and knew Auzqui was supportive of the family dynamic and maintaining a work-life balance. Walker said she has always been grateful for the family-friendly environment that Arvada-Clearmont offered as a place to raise her children. Walker holds many fond memories of her time at Arvada-Clearmont. When she and her husband first took over the track program, the enrollment jumped from four students to 30.

Walker loved the excitement of exposing children to something so many of them had never considered before.

“I look back on that and know we had the chance to give kids an opportunity to truly develop a track program and a love and desire for a different sport,” Walker said.

Other highlights in her Arvada-Clearmont career included when her volleyball team qualified for state in 2018 for the first time in a long drought of unsuccessful seasons.

“That was a big deal,” Walker said. “To give them that experience and for them to see the success from the work they put in is so special.”

Another reflection was last year’s girls basketball team making a run at the state championship with two memorable games.

“We came behind from something like 19-0 in the first quarter. Coming back and winning gives those girls an experience, regardless of the outcome of the state championship game, that they’ll remember forever,” Walker said.

Walker also spoke about some of her hardships with community slander.

“There’s a lot to coaching they don’t understand,” Walker said. “They don’t see how coaching can impact the family dynamic. They don’t see us on Sunday needing to be a family but also knowing that’s the only day to prepare for the next week of competition. They don’t see all the logistical stuff that happens away from the actual game setting. Coaching is a lifestyle; life revolves around the sports’ schedules.”

“There’s a trend in high school athletics right now that coaches are expected to be in somewhat of a customer service role and serve all the kids and parents and give them exactly what they want,” Walker continued. “The reality is that’s not what athletics are. They are opportunities for kids to gain educational experiences away from the classroom. It’s a privilege to be on a sports team; coaches are treated in a way that seems otherwise. There’s a lack of understanding of what goes in to being a coach.”

Walker said it’s easy for people on the sidelines to comment on who should be playing, but they don’t see the other dynamics outside of the game setting that inform the coach’s decisions. Walker said communities become toxic when people only make comments about not winning, something not being good enough or the coach not knowing what they’re doing.

“That willingness and freedom to say what they want about us as people and come into our workplaces and voice their opinions and belittle us is pushing coaches away from profession,” Walker said.

Walker said this discourse makes it harder to hold kids accountable and teach life lessons, as some parents care more about winning, status, awards and scholarships rather than readying students to be successful in the world.

“I’m confident in the person and coach that I am because of the adversity I’ve faced in my coaching career,” Walker said. “It’s time to stop coaching from the stands or while at the dinner table. If you can make a difference, get your certification, put in the time and effort and do what’s right because you care about the kids.”

Auqzui believes concerns Walker cited are a nationwide issue many communities are combatting. Arvada-Clearmont has brought in multiple speakers and organizations to educate people about sportsmanship, supporting coaches and supporting athletes on and off the court.

“We are being proactive and will continue to educate parents that there’s more than winning and losing. This is a societal thing that most schools are dealing with right now,” Auzqui said.

Walker will continue to serve as an assistant track coach at Buffalo High School and accepted an assistant volleyball coaching position there, too. She’s optimistic there may be opportunities to coach basketball.

Walker said she may explore officiating, which would be a new side of athletics for her.

“My passion is absolutely in athletics. I was given so many opportunities by incredible coaches; my only way to repay that is to give back to current generations.”

Walker is excited for a new challenge.

“Anytime you make a career change, there’s heartache and excitement,” Walker said. She feels the transition to Buffalo athletics came at a time when she and her family needed the change, personally and professionally.

“The thrill of the unknown is what motivates me and gets me excited to try something new,” Walker said.

Walker will continue to serve as the manager for the recreation district in Arvada-Clearmont. Walker said the driving force behind maintaining involvement in Arvada-Clearmont is the love she has for the children.

Auzqui said Walker brought a new commitment to the programs and promoted the idea that it wasn’t just about sports but also leadership and responsibility; those expectations she embedded into her coaching were critical to her success.

“When Sarah and her husband came, they had a huge impact on turning the athletic programs around,” Auzqui said, noting it’s been a privilege to mentor Walker. “We are all so grateful for what she’s done for the kids. She’s changed lives.”