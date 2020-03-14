World health scares

Re: COVID-19

While Wyoming often prides itself on being isolated from the mainstream, it is certainly not immune to all the world health scares. There is much confusion and concern surrounding COVID-19, or the coronavirus. As the number of cases rise in the United States, it is important that we take precautions to keep ourselves and our communities safe. While each day brings updates, by taking certain steps recommended by health officials and experts to keep yourself healthy, we can slow the spread of the virus.

First and foremost, everyone should wash their hands often. Scrubbing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is a good idea after leaving a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends avoiding close contact with others. Plan ahead and make sure you are only taking essential trips to larger public areas.

The coronavirus has made its way to Wyoming. Health officials advise that if you feel that you have become sick, the best thing to do is to stay home if possible. If you are caring for a sick loved one, it is especially important to clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs or light switches.

Earlier this month, Congress passed more than $8 billion in funding to aid the fight against the coronavirus. It provides $7.76 billion for testing individuals with symptoms and for agencies combating the coronavirus. It also includes another $500 million to allow Medicare to expand the use of telemedicine during the outbreak. As part of this funding bill, Wyoming received $4.57 million for state and local public health responses to the coronavirus. I will continue to work with my colleagues and the administration to respond to this crisis.

According to the CDC, a good way to prevent an illness is to avoid high-risk environments, even if you are not showing symptoms. We must take it upon ourselves, following cautionary steps, to slow the spread of this virus within our communities. If you have questions regarding the coronavirus, I encourage you to contact the Wyoming Department of Health at wdh.covid19@wyo.gov.

U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi

R-Wyo.

Local government

Re: Capital Facilities Tax money

I am not a fan of “government by the media,” but I am approaching my wits end as to our town’s mode of operation and how to address changing it.

Yesterday I was admonished by the mayor for being upset that $400,000 of our Capital Facilities Tax money had been transferred by him from one bank to another with no explanation to the town councilors. I do not deny that the town treasurer has the authority to transfer the town’s money, especially if it can be for the purpose of better investment, i.e. interest yield. I was told that this type of transaction, without communication to council, has “always been done this way,” a phrase I very much dislike and is inexcusable.

As it turns out, that is exactly why this transfer transpired. We almost missed the opportunity for a considerably higher interest rate because we waited until the very last day to take action on this transfer. It was known for some time that the transfer needed to be made, but it had not happened. The money was put into five accounts to allow for flexibility of withdrawals with minimum penalty for early withdrawals.

This $400,000 represents approximately one-third of the money the town will spend on Cap Tax projects over the next year and half.

As you can see, it took one small paragraph to explain. The information would be transparent and the councilors would not be in the dark as to what transpired. I look at this as simple, everyday communications. The town just had a very good training session on communications from a local consultant. He emphasized that it is most important to have communications between the mayor and the council and that information be the same and dispensed at the same time to all recipients. Currently, that is not even close to what is happening.

Dennis Wagner

Town councilor, Dayton