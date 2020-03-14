I had planned to use my space this month to discuss the recent success of the second annual Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo — an event that drew more than 9,000 spectators into downtown Sheridan Feb. 22. I was then going to touch on the spring travel season, with events like Celebrate the Arts, the Leather Crafters Trade Show, and Snickers Cup right around the corner.

However, given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and the number of questions my office is receiving regarding impact to the travel and tourism economy, I thought it prudent to share what little I do know, where I believe we’re headed in the next few weeks and months, and how we might best adjust to changes in our industry.

First off, I received an updated from Wyoming Office of Tourism director Diane Shober yesterday, who shared news from the Wyoming State Physician, Homeland Security, Department of Health and several other agencies. That update stated that:

Wyoming remains at low risk. There are currently no plans to limit public gatherings, and no plans to close daycare or schools. Gov. Mark Gordon is suggesting limiting out-of-state travel at the agency director’s discretion; no restrictions on in-state travel.

Of course, we know that there are many restrictions on inbound flights to the United States, and events across the globe are being cancelled or postponed as officials take precautionary measures. How this affects us here in Sheridan, and across Wyoming, remains to be seen — our summer tourism season, when we receive the majority of our international visitors, does not kick into high gear until June. There’s optimism that COVID-19 will be “under control” by that time, but it’s still too early to say with certainty where we’re headed. The reality is that no one has any idea when we’ll see the “tipping point” of the virus here in the US, and when life as we know it will return to normal. There’s certainly optimism that the preventative measures taken by governments, businesses and individual citizens will slow the spread, but at the moment, we’re all left playing wait and see.

And just what will the travel and tourism economy look like when we’re on the other side of COVID-19? The world has learned some bitter lessons from previous pandemics, like SARS and H1N1 — we know that it took the travel industry, and economies overall, roughly six months to recover from SARS. SARS was blamed for between $20 and $50 billion in loses to the global economy, but there are some major differences between SARS and COVID-19. First, roughly 66% of SARS cases were diagnosed in China, while some 97% of the total COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in China. However, SARS infected some 8,000 people, while COVID-19 has infected more than 10 times that many — yet COVID-19’s mortality rate remains much lower. We know that Americans and Canadians continue to travel domestically when international uncertainty is heightened, and so there’s hope that when the worst of this passes, Wyoming, as a premiere drive destination, can rebound quickly. V-shaped economic recovery, which tends to occur in cases like these, suggests recovery sometime early in the summer, in the most optimistic projections.

There remain more questions than answers, but the bottom line is that Wyoming residents remain at low risk for contracting the virus. If we exercise proper health and safety precautions, we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and continue on with our daily lives, which is more important that dollars and cents at any point in time. We have outstanding leaders and professionals at the city, county, and state level who are working diligently to protect all of Wyoming, and I hope that everyone in our community is able to stay safe.

Shawn Parker is the executive director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism.