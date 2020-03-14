SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners recently gave public notice of its intent to adopt Rules & Regulations Governing Electronic Filing of Election Reports.

The purpose of the proposed rules is to establish the requirements for electronically filing election reports with the Sheridan County Clerk.

Copies of the proposed rules are available from the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners, Suite 201, of the Courthouse Addition. They may also be viewed on the county website, sheridancounty.com. Written comments on the proposed rules may be submitted by the public to the Board of County Commissioners, 224 S. Main St., Sheridan, WY 82801, or emailed to bocc@sheridancounty.com on or before April 17, 2020.

A public hearing to receive oral comments on the proposed rules will be held on April 21 at 9 a.m. The board will consider adoption of the proposed rules at its regular meeting on April 21 at 9 a.m.