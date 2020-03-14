The Academics For All committee is pleased to honor Alicia Thoney as this week’s Summit Award Winner. She is an exceptional senior at Sheridan High School and has maintained a 4.0 GPA as a multi-sport athlete and an actively involved student. Furthermore, Thoney has managed an extremely rigorous academic schedule including 10 Advanced Placement courses in addition to multiple Sheridan College classes.

Thoney describes herself as a life-long learner and credits her parents, Mark and Gina Thoney, for not only teaching her but also demonstrating that hard work pays dividends.

“I highly value my education and understand the importance of learning, especially in today’s world,” she said.

Thoney’s dedication to learning and high academic performance has been noticed by others. In recent weeks she has earned three prestigious recognitions: the 2019 Wyoming Congressional App Challenge winner, the 2020 Aspirations in Computing Award sponsored by the NCWIT (National Center for Women and Information Technology) and the University of Wyoming Trustees’ Scholarship Award. In addition, she has been named an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction and a 2019 Girls Go CyberStart National Finalist.

SHS science teacher, Andy Lowe, is Thoney’s nomination for the Outstanding Educator award.

“Mr. Lowe is committed to ensuring that all of his students learn and succeed in his class,” Thoney said. “His love of physics is contagious.”

Lowe described Thoney as “a great student and a wonderful human being.

“She’s very intelligent, and also has a bright personality making her a joy to teach,” Lowe said. “Of all the students I’ve ever had, she ranks right at the top in terms of her curiosity, inquisitive nature and her willingness to ask interesting and insightful questions. I expect to see great things from this young lady . . definitely top drawer!”

Throughout high school, Thoney has participated on the SHS swim and dive team as well as both the indoor and outdoor track teams earning athletic letters in each sport. She began her diving career as a freshman and finished in sixth place at the state meet this past fall. She’s found that same success on the track team as a pole vaulter, placing sixth at the 2019 state track meet. She credits her coaches — Wendy Vigil and Pete Karajanis — for her successes and is grateful for their dedication.

While balancing a rigorous course load as well as her athletic commitments, Thoney is also highly involved in her school and community. She serves as president of National Honor Society and co-leader for the Sources of Strength club. In addition, her many volunteer commitments include supporting The Food Group, Bought Beautifully, the Stars of the Big Horns and the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. She also currently serves as an acolyte for St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. For the past three summers she has been a YMCA camp counselor and most recently completed an internship with the Sheridan County IT Department.

Thoney mentions several teachers whom she is especially grateful for, including SHS computer science instructor Shirley Coulter and Debra Hill, SJHS GATE teacher.

“Mrs. Hill is an amazing teacher, role model and mentor,” Thoney said. “She modeled that at the end of the day the most valued things are love and relationships.”

Hill said Thoney “is the proverbial teacher’s dream.

“She’s the kind of young person that I, as a new mom myself, hope my son grows up to be like one day,” Hill continued. “Conscientious, tender-hearted, intellectual, motivated, resilient — the list of her positive attributes is endless. She’s the type of student teachers wish they could clone and being her teacher has left such an indelible imprint on my memory and my heart.”

As her impressive high school career is nearing the end, Thoney said her education couldn’t have prepared her any better. Following graduation, she will attend the University of Wyoming and major in computer science to continue her life-long learning pursuit.