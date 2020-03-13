CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl swimming teams had a solid showing on the first and only day of the 2020 CSCAA National Invitational Championship on Thursday in Cleveland. Following today, the remainder of the competition has been canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.

Wyoming finished the competition in fourth place with 246 points. Akron won the meet with a score of 325.50 followed by Florida International with 288 points. TCU scored five tenths of a point more than UW with a score of 246.50 for third.

In the 50-meter butterfly, junior Hannah Mclean-Leonard moved on to the A final with the sixth best time of 24.43. She followed up that performance with a mark of 24.30 and a fifth place finish. Fellow junior Brayden Love posted a prelim best time on the men’s side going 21.19. In the finals, he finished second, going 21.20. Sophomore Grant Sloan placed fifth in the 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 24.68, while in the A final remained in the same spot with a time of 24.85.

The Cowgirls’ lone representative in the 500-meter freestyle Katelyn Blattner also reached the A final. She recorded a time of 4:52.48, which was 10th. Blattner improved seven spots during the evening session to place third with a time of 4:48.61. Sophomore Ryan Netzel was the top finisher for the Cowboys with a ninth-place time of 4:27.34. He remained in ninth after the finals with a time of 4:32.07. Fellow sophomore Miller Browne placed 16th with a mark of 4:33.21, while Browne went 4:36.21 in the B Final. Freshmen Thomas Diaz and Cameron Murphy had times of 4:35.38 and 4:36.33, respectively, while Robert Mitchell finished went 4:36.47.

In the 200-meter individual medley, freshman Emily Giles posted a seventh top time of 2:02.18, while in the finals she went 2:02.44 for a sixth-place finish. Freshman Andrew Rodriguez was ninth with a time of 1:49.09. He improved two spots to seventh turning in a time of 1:50.38.

Mclean-Leonard posted a time of 25.93 for a 16th-place spot in the 50-meter backstroke. She finished 14th in a time of 26.14. For the Cowboys, senior Sean Calkins was 17th in a time of 23.23 and went 23.41 in the finals. In the 50 freestyle, Sloan had a prelim time of 20.25 and moved into fifth in the finals posting a time of 20.28.

The Cowgirls 400-meter medley relay team of Blattner, junior Rylie Pilon, Mclean-Leonard and sophomore Lainee Jones place ninth with a time of 3:44.70. For the men, the team of Rodriguez, junior Mitchell Hovis, Love and sophomore Austin Crump turned in a time of 3:18.05 for a seventh place finish.

To qualify for the NIC, individuals and relay may qualify for the CSCAA National Invitational Championship by winning their respective event (s) at a collegiate conference championship. In addition, any individual or relay team who equals or surpasses the CSCAA ‘A’ standard during the qualifying period shall be eligible to compete.