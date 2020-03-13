CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency in Wyoming today in response to the nationwide coronavirus pandemic. The proactive measure allows the governor to more quickly activate the Wyoming National Guard in the event it is necessary, according to a press release, and also makes state businesses eligible to apply for federal funding from the Small Business Association.

“Although we have only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wyoming, I have taken this action to ensure we are prepared in the event additional steps need to be taken,” Gordon said. “We continue to be most concerned about our state’s elderly and vulnerable populations and want to ensure we are taking all necessary steps to address what we may face going forward.”

Earlier today, President Donald Trump made a federal emergency declaration, freeing up federal funding to fight the pandemic. Gordon’s executive order ensures the state health officer has the authority to address large-scale health challenges the state may face in the future. In addition, with the declaration, some Wyoming small businesses will be eligible for emergency loans from the Small Business Administration to help offset impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. For more information on the emergency loan program, visit the SBA website here.

View the governor’s executive order here.

Note from The Press: My Bighorns, our free app, has a dedicated section with this page and more, so you can access the latest updates easily on your smartphone or tablet. Download from the Apple Store or Google Play.