DAYTON — Tongue River High School track is shaping up to have a solid spring season, thanks in part to indoor track, a winter sport, influencing the team’s potential future success.

Scott Orchard, head indoor track coach and assistant outdoor track coach, said 23 students participated in indoor track this year; 19 of those students participate in spring track. More than 40 students are on the outdoor team, some coming from basketball or wrestling.

“Indoor track gives students a chance to find out what events they’re good at and gives them some time to develop,” Orchard said. “When spring track comes, they’re already in track shape.”

Tongue River junior Jason Barron, a distance runner, sees indoor track as more than just a filler season.

“You basically get a whole extra season to get fit,” Barron said. “Other people are just now jumping in, but we’ve been doing this since December, so we’re ready to go.”

Barron reached personal records in indoor track and expects to cut down his times even further in outdoor. He aims to run a sub-5-minute mile and plans to get his two-mile time down to 10 minutes 30 seconds.

Barron attributed part of his team’s success to coaches, some of which coach both seasons, like Orchard.

“They know how to encourage the team and push them when they need it and back off when they need to back off. They know exactly when to pace the kids,” Barron said.

Orchard said the coaches don’t train athletes too intensely for too long as to avoid repetitive-use injuries. The coaches also take into consideration kids need to rest their psyches occasionally.

Orchard said the discipline of consistency is good for the kids and indoor track complements the belief that physical training isn’t just a season but a lifestyle.

“That’s why we’re here: To help them do what they don’t want to do to become what they want to become,” Orchard said. Orchard sees firsthand how indoor positively influences the performances of his athletes.

“Every one of them had a personal record within the last two weeks of indoor,” he said.

Jane Pendergast, a TRHS sophomore, is one example of making gains in indoor track. Pendergast, who runs hurdles, short distances, mid-distances and relays, broke all of her personal records in indoor track this year and claimed three school records.

“Sometimes we practice five days a week, two hours a day for indoor,” Pendergast said. “Indoor really pushed me to get better.”

TRHS sophomore Jacob Knobloch wrestled freshman year but switched to indoor track this year. While Knobloch throws, runs, and long jumps, he favors shot put and gained two feet on his shot put distance in indoor track. He anticipates to break that during spring track and record throws in the 50-foot range.

Knobloch said he doesn’t think he would be progressing as much if it weren’t for indoor track.

“If I only did outdoor, I would just now be getting in the 46-foot [range for shot put],” Knobloch said.

The Eagles travel to Greybull for their first meet March 21.