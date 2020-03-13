SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:59 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 200 block North Piney Road, 8:57 a.m.

• Trauma, South Carlin and Park Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:37 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Trauma, 1100 block Avoca Court, 2:58 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block East College Road, 5:48 p.m.

• Casper transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Medical, 1900 block Summit Drive, 7:07 p.m.

• Trauma, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 8:16 p.m.

Thursday

• Medical, 50 block Home Ranch Road, 9:44 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:32 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block Cottonwood Drive, 2:30 p.m.

• Trauma, 600 block Mountain Shadows, 3:33 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Motorist assist, Penrose Lane and Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:14 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 335, mile marker 8, 8:21 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Leopard Street, 9:38 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Creek Road, 10:52 a.m.

• Theft cold, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 10:54 a.m.

• Threats cold, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 11:14 a.m.

• Death investigation, Cottonwood Drive, 2:28 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Main Street, 2:50 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Eric M. Ford, 42, Story, failure to yield, turn at intersection, DUI, no driver’s license, speeding, turn at intersection, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• John M. Heller, 66, Sheridan, violent disorderly conduct, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jesse R. Walthers, 37, Mills, DUI alcohol greater than 10%, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3