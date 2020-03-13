WYO to offer The Met in HD – CANCELED

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center has canceled The Met Live in HD Saturday because The Metropolitan Opera has suspended all performances indefinitely.

4-H Carnival canceled for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The annual Sheridan County 4-H Carnival scheduled for Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall has been canceled due to health precautions.

TRVCC to host pickleball tournament this weekend

DAYTON — The Sam Cross Memorial Pickleball Tournament will take place Saturday at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.

The “social” tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Participants will play with multiple partners on one court before moving on to another court. Attendance will dictate how many games everyone plays.

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided for participants.

The cost to play is $15 per person.

TRVCC is located at 1100 Main St. in Dayton.

Brinton opens Waddell show Sunday – POSTPONED

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum has delayed the opening of the new season until April 1.

When it opens, the museum will present this year’s Illustrator Show featuring original art by the award-winning, nationally-known painter and printmaker Theodore Waddell from Hailey, Idaho.

Waddell studied art at the Brooklyn Museum Art School in Brooklyn, New York. He received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Montana College and in 1968 received a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture and printmaking from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

He was born in Billings, Montana, and spent his childhood in nearby Laurel. Waddell’s children’s storybook illustrations joyfully portray the whimsical adventures of a lovable Bernese Mountain Dog, Tucker, and his animal friends who frolic through the seasons making the most of every day and their time.

Illustrations in the exhibition include art from “Tucker Gets Tuckered!” (2006); “Tucker’s Seasonal Words of Wisdom” (2014); and “Tucker Tees Off” (2015).

The Tucker series of books is published by Bar R Books in Helena, Montana.

“Tucker Tees Off” includes poems and rhymes by authors Lynn Campion and Stoney Brown and is “dedicated to all those who love creatures, big and small. Animals enrich our lives, and for them we are so grateful.”

The 15th Illustrator show will be on display in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery through April 26. A free reception to meet the artist will take place April 21 at 7 p.m. No changes have yet been announced.

Waddell will be in residence at The Brinton Museum April 20-22 for school tours. Contact Curator of Exhibitions & Museum Education Barbara McNab at 307-763-5924 to schedule a tour. The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.