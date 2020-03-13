SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest officials will host two open house meetings for an upcoming project to address noxious, invasive and select native plant species on national forest lands. The project is known as the Invasive and Other Select Plant Management Project.

A notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement is anticipated later this spring. The first open house will be March 17 at the Big Horn County Weed and Pest Building in Greybull from 4-6 p.m. A second open house meeting will be hosted in Sheridan March 19 at the U.S. Forest Service Supervisor’s Office, located at 2013 Eastside Second St., from 4-6 p.m. Forest officials will be available to provide information and answer questions regarding the project.

The project includes treatment of noxious, invasive and select native plant species through the integration of manual, mechanical, biological, ground herbicide and aerial herbicide control methods on the Bighorn National Forest. Treated species of plants could include, for example, invasive annual grasses (including, but not limited to cheatgrass, medusahead and ventenata) as well as select native plant species (i.e., larkspur and sagebrush).

The draft proposed action includes the following:

• Treating new infestations through adaptive management tools for assessing new treatments and new sites.

• Treating new and existing invasive species in addition to those listed as noxious weeds by the state of Wyoming.

• Permitting the use of newly developed, more species-specific, EPA-registered herbicides.

• A U.S. Forest Service and state agency cooperator assessment team would be established to review the EPA issued registration eligibility decision and determine the new herbicide’s appropriateness for use on public lands.

• Broaden control methods to include the use of aerial application of herbicides in limited or specific circumstance.

• Broaden protection measures for ground and aerial applications of herbicides.

• Broaden management methods to meet desired conditions by treating select native plant species to include the use of herbicides.

The forthcoming NOI will appear in the Federal Register signaling the official start of the 45-day public scoping period. A copy of the NOI will be posted on the project webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57457. More information about the Invasive and Other Select Plant Management Project is available by contacting Chris Jones at 307-674-2627 or christopher.d.jones@usda.gov.