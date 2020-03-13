SHERIDAN — Local residents are invited to help Sheridan Community Land Trust give Little Goose Creek a little love. On Saturday, volunteers with the nonprofit will clean up Little Goose’s west bank from Coffeen Avenue to downtown Sheridan before spring high water hits.

The group will work from 1-3 p.m., meeting at Little Goose Liquors, located at 1140 Coffeen Ave., to begin the work.

Those planning to help should bring sturdy shoes, gloves and water in a backpack, if possible, and wear layers.

The group will finish with refreshments for all ages at Wyoming Cattle & Creek Company, located at 201 Broadway St. and shuttle service will be available to transport volunteers back to their vehicles at Little Goose Liquors.

This clean-up will be weather dependent. For clean-up updates, please check the nonprofit’s Facebook page.