SHERIDAN — Less than 24 hours after Wyoming’s first case of COVID-19 was reported in Sheridan, a flood of cancelations, closures and updates has spread across the state, including the extension of spring break at the University of Wyoming, the closure of The Hub on Smith in Sheridan and the indefinite suspension of spring sports.

No additional positive tests have been reported in the state, said Gov. Mark Gordon during a press conference in Cheyenne Thursday evening, and the risk to Wyoming residents remains low.

“However, every state’s situation is different at any given time, and things are evolving rapidly,” Gordon said.

To protect the more vulnerable populations, the governor recommended that Wyoming residents avoid large public gatherings and events of more than 250 people.

“We want to be proactive in our approach,” Gordon said. “And I encourage anyone planning large events to contact their county health officers to work with their county officials are fully in that loop.”

In addition, Gordon shared simple precautions to help avoid the spread of COVID-19, such as frequent hand-washing for double the length of “Happy Birthday,” staying home if feeling ill and coughing into the crook of one’s arm. Wyoming state employees are encouraged carefully to consider out-of-state travel.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health, also spoke at the conference, confirming that WDH has hundreds of tests for residents. Hospitals have the ability to take the tests; samples are sent to Wyoming’s state lab, where they are be processed. The Sheridan patient’s positive test was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She also confirmed that the state will receive $4.5 million in funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which will be used for surveillance, laboratory testing and other measures to control the outbreak.

Wyoming Department of Education Superintendent Jillian Balow said she anticipates that no school district across the state would make the decision to close unilaterally; WDE and WDH have been in communication with superintendents regarding closures and offering support and guidance regarding the possibilities of online teaching.

“It’s my belief that there is not a school in the state that wants to close unless it is absolutely necessary,” Balow added.

“One of the most important things to remember is this is not necessarily a time for panic,” Gordon concluded at the end of the conference. “It is time to get the facts straight, make the calls and get the information you need.”

