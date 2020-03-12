FARMINGTON, N.M. — Navajo Transitional Energy Company and the state of Montana have agreed to a limited waiver of sovereign immunity, according to a press release sent from NTEC Thursday afternoon.

With this agreement, Montana can regulate and enforce applicable laws and agencies can now continue processing the application to transfer the Spring Creek Mine permits to NTEC.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said he was satisfied with the agreement and directed all agencies to accept the waiver, which will take effect in 10 days. Montana Department of Environmental Quality agreed to extend the interim waiver until the new one goes into effect, ensuring no interruption of operations at the mine.

NTEC and the state of Wyoming had agreed to a limited waiver of sovereign immunity Feb. 13, enabling continued work at the Antelope, Youngs Creek and Cordero Rojo mines within the state.

This completes agreements for all of NTEC’s acquired mines from Cloud Peak Energy, a process that started in August 2019 after the company’s assets at a bankruptcy auction. The official transfer of assets began in October 2019, thus ensuing a short shut down of the Spring Creek Mine until a limited agreement was made.