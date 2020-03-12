Shelley Kinnison is the owner and operator of Born In A Barn.

The only things in my home that are purchased brand new are the beds, sheets and towels. Everything else has been previously owned.

I started going to garage sales and auctions when I was in high school. My parents gave me an entire unfinished basement for a bedroom, and I furnished it like a studio apartment. Then, I was off to college and I furnished the entire apartment from secondhand stores.

And then I drug my treasures from town to town until I settled back here in Sheridan. The best part of furnishing homes this way is when I find something I love more, I don’t feel any guilt about getting rid of the old. My husband claims I change sofas seasonally.

Upcycling, recycling, reimagining possessions comes second nature to me, mostly out of necessity because there just wasn’t any money in the beginning. I love collecting so much, I created a business out of it.

But it can also be learned.

First, get on Pinterest, look at decorating magazines and find your vibe so you know what you are looking for. Make your dream decorating boards and start looking for beautiful secondhand finds to fill your home. Once you know the style you are looking for, it will come together.

Second, you need to trust that the exact item you are looking for, want or desire is out there. Define it, every detail, and put it out there that you want this exact item.

Then don’t just sit there; get out there! Go to estate sales, garage sales, poke around on social media upcycling pages, Craigslist, thrift stores, friends and family garages and attics. Large markets with lots of secondhand vendors like Born in a Barn are great, too.

Post a photo on social media and make it known if anyone has this item laying around, you would gladly take it off of their hands. Also, be prepared to find something even better than you imagined. If it takes your design in a new direction, embrace it. It’s part of the process and a lot of the fun.

Third, and very important, make sure whoever you live with is on board, or have a bestie that you can bribe into helping.

You will need their support, their muscle and their pickup truck. There is no delivery service in the land of secondhand. On more than a handful of Saturday mornings, I have put out the call for a rescue for my loot. My strategy is to hit all of the sales, pay for my treasures then meet my man later for pick up. And, I take him to lunch in exchange for his help.

Finally, it takes time. Enjoy collecting and curating your home with things you find and love. It isn’t a one-stop shop but a lifetime of shopping. Not only are you not throwing away the old to get new, but you are giving new life to old. Recycling and upcycling at its best.