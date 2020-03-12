UPDATE — Sheridan’s 11th annual Ice Show, slated for March 14, has been postponed. The Sheridan Press was alerted after press time, so the print newspaper does not reflect this update. For more information on coronavirus cancelations, closures and other precautions, click here.

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Kairstyn Holden started skating lessons in kindergarten and began competitive figure skating the following year.

Holden skates in her final performance Saturday during the Sheridan Ice’s 11th annual Ice Show. There will be performances by the Sheridan Figure Skating Club and the Learn to Skate Program.

Whitney Rink was outdoors when Holden was learning how to skate and she remembers rainy days spent sliding and playing on the ice. Holden said when the temperature dropped, skaters bundled up, making it hard to move properly.

“It was fun. I miss it every once in a while, but it is nice to have the ice longer,” Holden said.

The addition of the enclosed M&M’s Center allowed skaters to train on the ice for longer periods of the year, pushing themselves to improve.

Holden said improvement comes from challenging yourself. Every practice there was a mental block for Holden to overcome, and once she pushed through, she saw progress.

“There is always something new to learn every single day,” Holden said. “Even if you are at a plateau, you always feel like you are doing something better than you did yesterday.”

Figure Skaters need to be ready to mess up every day and look to learn from each mistake, Holden said. Skaters need to have a good mentality and show up to practice with a good attitude. Holden skates in seven routines Saturday.

Sheridan Figure Skating and Learn to Skate coach Emily Emond said the Ice Show is an opportunity for the skaters to perform in front of a home crowd.

“It is just fun to be in front of a big crowd,” Emond said.

All of the figure skating competitions are out of town and require dedication to travel. Competition crowds mainly consist of skaters’ parents. Emond said members of the Figure Skating Club and Learn to Skate Program invite neighbors, friends and members of the community to watch them perform.

“Really the only people from Sheridan that see me skate are my parents, so it is really nice to show people that I have improved since last year and show them new things I learned how to do,” Holden said.

The Learn to Skate program has three group performances in the show, featuring skaters at the beginning and intermediate levels and those who are about to join the figure skating club.

Club skaters have group performances, and individuals will perform the routine they used for competitions.

Emond said the club starts in October and does not start competitions until January. It takes Emond a couple of hours to choreography each routine and a few hours to teach the routine to a skater.

The skaters polish and perfect the routines October-December and competes January-March.

At competitions, the skaters are divided into levels determined by maneuvers in the routine, placing skaters of similar skill levels in the same group.

A panel of three judges determines component and artistic scores for each skater, with the highest average score winning.

Component scores are determined by the execution of jumps and spins, while artistic scores come from how the skater emotes on the ice, through expression, arm movements and the edges used.

The show starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center; admission is free.