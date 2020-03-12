SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block Summit Drive, 7:07 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 8:18 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 1:12 a.m.

• DUI, North Jefferson Street, 2:54 a.m.

• Fire drill, East Woodland Park, 7:54 a.m.

• Battery, Long Drive, 8:24

• Animal found, Commercial Avenue, 8:41

• Suspicious circumstance, North Scott Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 10:26 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 10:26 a.m.

• Assist agency, Carlin Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Animal found, South Linden Avenue, 11:10 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Runaway, North Heights Lane, 11:20 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:14 p.m.

• Breach of peace, Vista Street, noon

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 12:14 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Yellowtail Drive, :40 p.m.

• Dog at large, Draw Road, 3:54 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Threats; cold, College Meadow Drive, 5:30 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Lookout Point Drive, 6:44 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 6:54 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Minow Path, 8:03 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bellevue Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 9:35 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• DUI, North Main Street and West Seymour Street, 2:42 a.m.

• Fire other, Highway 193, Banner, 8:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 193, Banner, 9:03 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Mountain Home Road, Banner, 2:38 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Barker Road, Parkman, 11:51 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Joseph B. Mitchell, 27, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tristyn A. Thompson, 24, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Luke T. Young, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2