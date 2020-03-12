SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block Summit Drive, 7:07 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 8:18 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 1:12 a.m.
• DUI, North Jefferson Street, 2:54 a.m.
• Fire drill, East Woodland Park, 7:54 a.m.
• Battery, Long Drive, 8:24
• Animal found, Commercial Avenue, 8:41
• Suspicious circumstance, North Scott Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
• Assist agency, Carlin Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Animal found, South Linden Avenue, 11:10 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Runaway, North Heights Lane, 11:20 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:14 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Vista Street, noon
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 12:14 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Yellowtail Drive, :40 p.m.
• Dog at large, Draw Road, 3:54 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
• Threats; cold, College Meadow Drive, 5:30 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lookout Point Drive, 6:44 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 6:54 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Minow Path, 8:03 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Bellevue Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
• Fraud, West 13th Street, 9:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• DUI, North Main Street and West Seymour Street, 2:42 a.m.
• Fire other, Highway 193, Banner, 8:29 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 193, Banner, 9:03 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Mountain Home Road, Banner, 2:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Barker Road, Parkman, 11:51 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Joseph B. Mitchell, 27, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tristyn A. Thompson, 24, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Luke T. Young, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2