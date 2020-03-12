Home and Garden Show set for weekend

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Homebuilders Association have organized the annual Home and Garden Show for this weekend.

Admission to the event is free.

The event will be open from 5-8 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, see www.bhhba.org or contact the Big Horn Home Builders Association at 307-429-8787 or info@bhhba.org.

The event will take place at the Holiday Inn, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

Winter concert series continues Friday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Inn will host a winter concert series on each Friday through April.

Each concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will offer a chance for dancing and fun at the inn, which is located at 856 Broadway St.

The following is the remaining schedule of performers for the series:

March 13 — Tris Munsick

March 20 — Exit 53

March 27 — Top 10

April 10 — Band of Outlaws

April 24 — Justin Beasley

There is a $5 cover charge, though children 12 and younger get in for free.

Jaycees organize Run ‘Til You’re Green event

SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan Jaycees have organized the group’s annual fundraising fun run — Run ‘Til You’re Green — for Saturday.

The event will feature a 1-mile, 5k and 10k races. Race day registration and packet pick-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. and all races will begin at 11 a.m.

Those planning to participate may also register at runtilgreen.itsyourrace.com.

The 2020 event will include music, photo opportunities and cupcakes at the finish line. Registration includes all of that, plus a T-shirt, green swag and a 5k/10k training plan created by PURENERGY FITNESS employee Candace Garner.

In addition, this year, the Jaycees will offer a variety of registration options including: full registration with swag, no swag and kids 10 and younger free with no swag. For the first time ever, the Jaycees are also offering a virtual race option, in which you may complete your own distance on your own time and they’ll send you the shirt to celebrate your accomplishment.

Prizes will be awarded Saturday for top finishers and best costumes.

The cost to participate ranges from $25 to $40. All children 10 and younger may participate for free.

The event will begin and end in Kendrick Park.

Landon’s offering weekend workshops

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will offer three free weekend workshops Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., Ken and Marlene Aitchison will offer a session on backyard beekeeping. They duo will discuss their experiences with their hive, including how to set up a hive box, choosing a location for the hive, package bees versus nucs, record keeping and harvesting honey. The workshop is free and open to the public.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, a workshop will explore how to plant a tea garden and plant one they can take home.

The cost for this workshop is $30 per person.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., a workshop will allow attendees to plant a houseplant combo with shamrocks for good luck and a Prayer Plant for good blessings. The workshop costs $35 per person.

Organizers encourage participants to preregister by calling 307-672-8340.

Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.

Editor’s note: As of Thursday at 3:45 p.m., all of the above events were confirmed to be on schedule.