Updated Friday at 3:15 p.m.

Here are the latest cancellations, closures and other precautions taken by Sheridan County and other major regional organizations, which are making an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 after the report that a local woman tested positive.

Thursday evening, Gov. Mark Gordon addressed the disease in Wyoming and recommended that residents avoid large public gatherings. Read more.

The Sheridan Press will continue to update this page. To provide information about your organization, please email headlines@thesheridanpress.com.

SHERIDAN COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Chamber has canceled the Legislative Recap Breakfast that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, at 7:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn. They hope to reschedule, when possible. Note: The breakfast was in lieu of the March 2020 Government Affairs Committee meeting (originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 25), which will remain canceled.

Business After Hours, scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at First Federal Bank & Trust, has also been canceled.

UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING

University of Wyoming Athletics has announced Friday that, effective immediately, all spring sport competitions are officially canceled. This includes all Mountain West Conference and non-conference events, home and away.

The University of Wyoming has extended its spring break by one week in response to concerns about the novel coronavirus COVID-19. No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

At this point, no limitations are being placed on the ability of people who’ve traveled in the United States to return to campus, but this is subject to change. Anyone who has traveled from Europe, China, South Korea or Iran should self-monitor and self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus, according to the release.

SHERIDAN COUNTY FULMER PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Local Foods Marketing Workshop scheduled for March 19 at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library has been postponed until May 7, 5 p.m. at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

WYOMING HIGH SCHOOL ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATION

The WHSAA has suspended all extracurricular activities statewide, beginning Monday, March 16, through at least March 28, with schools having the option to extend the timeline should they choose.

BUFFALO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Buffalo’s Business Expo, slated for March 20-21 at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center, is postponed. The Chamber will announce the new proposed date at a later time.

THE BRINTON MUSEUM

The Brinton has decided to postpone opening for the season until April 1, including the museum, Bistro and store.

SPRING SPORTS

The Mountain West Board of Directors announced that all spring sport competitions have been suspended indefinitely. NCAA is also suspended.

The North American 3 Hockey League has announced that effective immediately, all regularly scheduled 2020 NA3HL Fraser Cup Playoff games have been canceled. The season is over.

There have been no announcements about high school sports as of Friday at noon.

HOME AND GARDEN SHOW

The Home and Garden Show has been canceled.

SHERIDAN COLLEGE

Northern Wyoming Community College District shared that one student and one faculty member were placed under quarantine Thursday for a minimum of 14 days.

All college-sponsored trips, domestic and international, have been canceled.

NWCCD is extending spring break two weeks week. Sheridan College in Sheridan and Johnson counties and Gillette College campuses will be closed beginning at the close of business on March 13 and “is hopeful” that normal operations will begin again April 6. Residence halls will also be closed, with the exception of a few students with extenuating circumstances. This time will allow NWCCD to prepare, assess, and ultimately help mitigate the spread of the virus to the extent possible.

The John C. Schiffer School, which operates on the Sheridan College campus, will continue operating from an alternative site.

NWCCD is in contact with local and state healthcare officials and will continue to share updates.

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CAUCUS

Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Joe M Barbuto has announced that the in-person portion of the 2020 Presidential Preference Caucus, as well as county conventions, are suspended due to growing concern over COVID-19.

“Our priority is ensuring that people are healthy and safe. Holding public events right now would put that in jeopardy, so this is the responsible course of action.”

Voters are highly encouraged to vote by mail; caucusing at drop-off locations on March 28 and April 4 is being evaluated. WDP will continue to work with public health officials, and assess local conditions, to ensure voters’ health and safety.

WYO THEATER

The live broadcast from the Met, slated for March 14, is canceled because the Met Opera has suspended all performances.

There are no other changes to upcoming performances at this time.

THE HUB ON SMITH

Beginning Friday, March 13, The Hub on Smith will be closing their on-site meals program (i.e. breakfast and lunch), exercise, social activities, the day break and adult day center.

The Keystone Awards, slated for April 16, have been postponed.

GREEN HOUSE LIVING FOR SHERIDAN

Green House is taking every precaution possible, so the organization is implementing a self-imposed lock-down for a minimum of 14 days.

Contact the Green House at 307-672-0600 with questions.

4-H

Sheridan County’s 4-H Carnival, slated for March 14, has been canceled.

SHERIDAN COUNTY YMCA

The Sheridan County YMCA is temporarily canceling:

Drop-in childcare

FES bike times (an exercise mode for people with neurological impairments)

Livestrong class

All other classes and programs will still be offered at their regularly scheduled times.

The Y has also postponed the open house on Saturday, March 14. A new date will be set in the future.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 2

Following recommendations from state health officials, SCSD2 will continue normal operations.

“We know there will be extensive community-wide ripple effects from any decision we make,” SCSD2 Suprintendent Craig Dougherty wrote in an email to staff, students and parents. “The district is therefore taking very careful and measured steps, with the guidance of health experts, to determine an appropriate course of action to ensure the wellbeing of students and staff. This is a fluid situation, and I will be in touch over the coming days with updates.”

The district is staying vigilant with frequent hand-washing and sanitary precautions among staff, students and visitors.

SHERIDAN ICE

While slated for March 14, Sheridan’s 11th annual Ice Show has been postponed. An update will be shared about Whitney Rink shortly.

SHERIDAN JAYCEES

Saturday’s Run ‘Til You’re Green races will not be canceled. The Jaycees are taking precautions, including providing hand sanitizer to runners and wearing gloves when passing out food. The group encourages registered runners to stay at home if not feeling well; if they prefer to stay at home out of caution, the Jaycees will ship swag and t-shirts.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

The Sheridan Memorial Hospital cafeteria and Sidewalk Cafe will be closed to public access until further notice. Food service for patients and employees will continue.

SHERIDAN VA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM

The Sheridan VA Health Care System is implementing basic screening measures for signs of respiratory illness and exposure to COVID-19. Their providers have not encountered anyone who has tested positive. Onsite, there are standardized screening questions at the entrance and during initial clinical screening. Veterans are asked to arrive early for appointments and to limit the number of people accompanying them.

Medical center staff are also asking that anyone with flu-like symptoms to call 307-675-3575 before visiting the VA. Veterans also have an option of signing into MyHealtheVet to send a message to their health care team. Employees are being told not to report to work if they show symptoms.

SHRM

The SHRM luncheon on April 2 has been canceled.

TONGUE RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY CENTER

No closures or cancellations are planned at this point, but the organization is taking precautions, including encouraging frequent hand washing for all staff and visitors; enhanced cleaning protocols by wiping down high-touch surfaces three times a day, and reminding members to stay home if sick and take other precautions.

WYOMING MORGAGE LENDERS ASSOCIATION

The 2020 WMLA conference in Cheyenne has been canceled.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

According to the CDC, to help avoid the spread of COVID-19, you should:

Avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, stay home and limit contact with others as much as possible.

Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid nonessential travel to places with the infections, especially to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. “Travel recommendations and restrictions are also important,” Harrist said. The CDC currently recommends no nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy and no travel on cruise ships.

Older adults and travelers with underlying health issues should consider avoiding situations with increased risk for transmission.

Discover COVID-19 guidelines, symptoms, resources and more from Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

