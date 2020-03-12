Margaret Pilch is working to complete her master gardener certification after passing the test through the University of Wyoming during the fall 2019 semester.

Being a new gardener can be daunting. You just bought a house and have 2,000 square feet of open space. Here are some tips on how to best plan your garden.

A recommended strategy is first to divide the space into sections. Pick up some graph paper at the store to start your layout.

Put the house and any outside buildings or obstacles in the middle of the paper. Note the good and bad spots. Evaluate the premises and add the winter and summer wind directions. Note the seasonal sun angles on the drawing.

Draw out your thoughts on the graph paper, i.e. play area, secluded area, sheds, sidewalk, terrace, flower boxes, specialty spots, water features. It is recommended you draw to “scale” on your site plan. To make this fun in the beginning, just put down whatever you think you might want to view when you look out the windows or patio door.

Things will change after you start based on your wants, needs and likes. While you are walking around, take pictures so you can take them with you to the greenhouse. A suggested idea is to buy an 8-by-11-inch photo album for picture storage. Enlarge each picture to 8-by-11 inches. You will see distinct characteristics in the landscape with the larger view. This tool will help you with your drawing.

There are University of Wyoming Extension Office publications available to read on landscape design.

With the light and wind factors noted, make a list of what you might want around the house. Your list should include annuals, perennials, biennials and bulbs (aka herbaceous ornamentals) and woody ornamentals (aka trees and shrubs).

Possibly consider a theme variation (i.e. English, Victorian) or maybe what wildlife you want to attract (i.e. butterflies, hummingbirds). If you don’t know what you like, make a trip down to the local greenhouse in the area to peruse what pamphlets, brochures or suggestions the facility offers. The library is another place for visuals.

Pay special attention to the hardiness zone. Plants can make or break it just on the hardiness zone alone. You might include drought tolerant and deer resistant plants if you live in an open area of the county or your fencing is less than 5 feet high. Think about a color scheme and height of plants (taking into consideration if there are structures like window sills or cement walks nearby).

Be sure to include a water source into your design. All plants need water, some more than others. A sprinkler system works nice and can be designed to meet your specific needs, i.e. lawn, plant beds, trees, bushes. There is always xeriscaping, which requires little or no irrigation or other maintenance.

There are certainly trials and errors in gardening. Let your heart not be broken if some of the things you plant just don’t make it. That is the fun of gardening. You get to keep trying until you get it right.