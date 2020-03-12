Harold Golden is a certified master gardener in Sheridan County through the University of Wyoming.

A few years back, a gardener told me that her roses wouldn’t bloom or some seemed to have changed the color of their flowers, and some had even died over the winter season. This gardener then outlined how she had been caring for her roses. She always pruned them back in the fall, and then she placed copious amounts of mulch around the base of her plants. In the spring, she would remove the mulch after the plants had started growing. She fertilized her roses several times throughout the growing season and faithfully watered them every week. This gardener was very frustrated because her roses never seemed to appreciate all the care she was giving them. She asked me, “What am I doing wrong?”

And my answer was, “Everything!”

Way back, when I started this journey to become a master gardener, I thought that raising roses was something that only other people could do. One must either be a professional horticulturist or own a greenhouse to have success. Surely, only retired people could grow roses because only people without jobs could devote the amount of time it required. Well, today I am retired, and I have nothing but free time. I also have award winning roses. But I have learned much about raising roses without impacting your free time, and that is what I want to share with you today.

First, and foremost, it is very important to choose a variety of rose that can tolerate our cold winters in Sheridan County. That means you should look for roses that are rated for cold hardiness Zone 4 or lower. Many of the roses you may see in the garden shops of the big chain stores are not tolerant of our subzero temperatures and may not survive here over the long term. Also, the majority of roses offered by the mail order companies will not last long in our area. You may want to start your search with Canadian roses. These varieties were developed in Canada to be tough and reliably hardy in Zones 3 and 4. I have had good success with varieties like Cuthbert Grant, Morden Blush and Morden Ruby, all are rated for Zone 3. I have had phenomenal success with varieties like Therese Bugnet, and Adelaide Hoodless, which are rated for Zone 2.

The majority of the rose varieties that are cold tolerant are grown on their own roots. This is an important feature as some of those varieties will appear to die every winter only to send up new shoots from the roots each spring. Remember our frustrated gardener above? She observed that some of her roses had mysteriously changed the color of their flowers. Most likely, she had been growing hybrid tea roses that had been grafted on to a hardy root stock with a different rose genotype. When the top growth of her rose plants had been winter-killed, the root stock sent up new shoots, and different flowers were born.

Another advantage of roses grown on their own roots lies in the reduced need to mulch your plants during the dormant period. The purpose of mulch is to keep the rose plants from drying out over the winter. Canadian roses can get by with nothing more than a good snow cover, but if you want to mulch your rose plants, wait until the plant is completely dormant (December) and remove the mulch before the plant breaks dormancy in the spring (March).

Pruning is best done in the spring when your rose is just beginning to break dormancy. Roses can store a lot of their reserves in the canes and pruning in the fall or early winter can reduce the reserves your plant needs to start new growth in the spring. You should prune off all dead material. Canes showing dead material at their tops and a green at the base, should be pruned in the green portion about one half inch above an active bud. An exception to this rule is in pruning dead or faded flowers. Flower pruning, or deadheading, can be done anytime during the growing season. Here is a link to a UW video on pruning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_YdtfrjJg4.

On the topic of fertilizing and watering your roses, one simple rule applies: less is more. Roses are very deep-rooted plants and are quite capable of finding their own water and nutrients. Over fertilizing or over watering can allow your roses to develop a very shallow root system. The wrong type of fertilizer or adding fertilizer at the wrong time can cause roses to grow too fast and results in weakened canes that are more susceptible to frost damage. My Canadian roses have been in the ground for nine years now, and I have never fertilized them. Perhaps one day they will begin to show symptoms of a deficiency and I will fertilize then but so far, they are thriving on neglect. I do however water my roses. If memory serves, my roses were watered three times last summer. When I do water, I only put water on the soil not the leaves and I let the water run for a good long time, like 30 minutes, letting it soak in as deeply as possible.

So, to sum it up, yes, you can have roses in Sheridan. The secret to growing roses in our area is twofold; first, start with cold hardy plants that can survive our kind of winter climate. Second, leave them alone and let them do what they know best.

Earlier I said that my roses were award-winning. Well, they did win a ribbon at the county fair. That counts, right?