Travis Koltiska is a lieutenant with the Sheridan Police Department.

Anyone who has lived in Sheridan for even a short time realizes how fortunate we are to live here. From the majestic Bighorn Mountains, the rolling eastern hills, the abundant wildlife, an alive and thriving downtown and a sense of community lost in other parts of the country, Sheridan truly is a great place to live. The safety that is felt by the members of the community is apparent. We love that we can feel safe in our homes, or in public, without the looming fear that can occur when tragedies are commonplace.

While that sense of safety is the goal of any police department, it is incumbent upon everyone in the community to help. When it comes to safety in the home, the first step begins with you, and a lock. While there are many new technologies that aim to improve safety, a simple lock has stood the test of time. That is not to say that locks can’t be defeated, or that individuals will look for other ways to gain entry into a locked building, but most break-ins around our community are crimes of opportunity. Whether it is a theft from a vehicle or a home, criminals look for the easiest targets.

In my 25 years in law enforcement, I have never investigated the report of a stolen vehicle in which the vehicle was not left unlocked, with the keys inside. In fact, I’ve personally only ever investigated one theft of items from a motor vehicle in which forced entry was made. I would easily estimate that over 80% of any break-ins to residential homes involve an unlocked home, and that is a conservative estimate. Locking your doors and windows is the easiest and most effective way to prevent a break-in from occurring.

Technologies such as alarm systems or cameras seem attractive, and can act as a deterrent, however any technology can fail. Alarm systems can be shut off, cameras can’t possibly cover every angle, and people have to know how to operate them. While I do not discourage alarm systems or camera systems, true security starts with a simple twist of the door lock. If you do elect to utilize an alarm system, do your research. There are many different options to choose from in today’s market. The same goes for any type of camera system. Many systems today are easy to install and require little to no expertise. If you do choose to get an alarm or camera system, keep one thing in mind: Much like a door lock, they are useless if they are not utilized.

Living in Sheridan has many benefits, but complacency should not be one of them. I have heard many times over the years, “But I shouldn’t have to lock my door, I live in Sheridan.” I like hearing people feel secure, but we have to realize crime does occur here. We must all be aware protecting our family and our home requires understanding. It’s such a simple step that can save a person from the loss of their property, or the fear coming with being victimized.

Do your part to protect yourself, your family and your community.