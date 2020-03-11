From Metro Creative

Millions of people will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this March 17 with fanfare, food, parades, and, for many, adult beverages. Irish law prohibited pubs from opening on religious holy days like St. Patrick’s Day until the 1970s. According to the culture and travel site Irish Central, it was feared that leaving the pubs open would be too tempting for some during Lent and would lead to overconsumption of alcohol on this most solemn day. That begs the question as to how imbibing became tied to the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Many of the traditions so closely associated with the St. Patrick’s Day holiday are due to American influence. Some of the first parades and parties in honor of Ireland’s patron saint originated not on the Emerald Isle, but on American soil. Nowadays, many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations feature alcohol, with some establishments even producing green beer for the occasion.

Fortune magazine states on average 13 million pints of Guinness will be consumed on St. Patrick’s Day worldwide. Guinness joins Baileys Original Irish Cream and Jameson Irish Whiskey as popular Irish drinks to consume on the holiday. St. Patrick’s Day is the fourth most popular drinking day of the year behind New Year’s Eve, Christmas and the Fourth of July, according to WalletHub. Even if alcohol is part of the party, St. Patrick’s Day celebrants can follow these tips to have fun responsibly.

• Do not drink and drive no matter how much you’ve consumed. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 69 percent of crash fatalities on March 18 involve drunk drivers between midnight to 5:59 a.m.

• Ensure everyone you are partying with has a safe means of returning home, such as a rideshare, bus, taxi or designated driver.

• Remember to eat well and stay hydrated throughout the day. Eating food with protein and fat before going out and while drinking can slow down the effects of alcohol. But even consuming such foods does not make it safe to drive after drinking.

• Remember to buddy up with other friends so that everyone can look out for one another.

• If you are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party, downplay drinking by offering plenty of other beverages and a wide array of foods.

St. Patrick’s Day can be enjoyed in a responsible manner by being smart about alcohol consumption.