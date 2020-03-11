Paul Jolovich is a master gardener initiate in Sheridan County through the University of Wyoming program.

Gardening and growing plants has been a big part of my life over the years. It does require some preparation and manual labor, as well as being open to new learning and ideas and the patience to adjust as conditions and gardens change.

One thing that is a part of any gardener’s thoughts is to have a garden that is successful and meets the needs of those who have put forth the time and effort into this endeavor. This can be a challenge though, in regard to where the person lives (rural or urban) and the amount of space that is available for use in gardening.

The use of raised beds, be it in containers, pots or beds gives the individual some tools and insights in maximizing the space that is available to them.

There are many benefits that go along with using raised beds for your gardening needs.

If you live in a location that has a heavy clay soil, installing a raised bed allows you to provide proper drainage for the beds by adding additional soil above the clay layer. Clay soils are notorious for holding onto water and can cause problems in the garden if the soil becomes too saturated.

Once the beds are installed, it will take a considerable amount of soil to fill the beds depending on the width, length and depth of the bed. One can use existing soil in the bottom layers of the bed but you should also consider the use of a good rich soil in the top 16 inches for root crops or 6 inches for leafy vegetables.

The soil in raised beds will warm up earlier in the spring and stay warmer later in the fall. This could possibly add several weeks in the beginning and at the end of each growing season. Covers can also be installed to help with temperature control. Irrigation can be easily maintained using either a drip irrigation system or soaker hoses. Mulching is also vital in both the raised beds and surrounding walking paths to control weed management as well as water conservation in the beds.

Raised beds will need to be monitored for water needs as they will dry out much faster than conventional ground gardens. This is due to the enhanced drainage of the soil in the beds.

Higher beds aid in better access to the beds for those who have back or mobility issues. Instead of bending over, one can kneel or sit on the bed and depending on the size and widths of the beds, reach all areas within without having to climb into the bed with the possibility of compacting the surrounding soil and disturbing the plants.

Adding a mulched or stone walking path around each bed will be helpful to allow for easier access for people, wheelbarrows or other gardening equipment used during various times of the year.

Raised beds also help in preventing weeds and damage to plants by animals, pests and watering. The elevated beds help lessen the propagation of weeds that the wind carries in as well as preventing dogs, cats or humans from walking across or accessing the beds. Rodents such as rabbits will be unable to get access into the beds due to the height of the bed. If watering the beds by hose, this prevents dragging the hose through the beds and damaging the plants.

The growing season of the beds can also be extended if the beds are covered during the late fall months. PVC piping as well as wood frames can be installed and covered with clear plastic, allowing light and heat in but not the cold. Covering the beds will also permit planting earlier in the season, thus maximizing the use of the number of growing days permitted in Wyoming.

This is a good time of the year to decide if a raised bed would be a good addition to the garden. If this is the case, plan on installing a small container or starter bed when the weather begins to warm up. If this bed works, then more can be added each year and beds expanded to meet your current gardening needs.

Planning is an important aspect to having raised beds and the success of a garden. Questions that should be considered include: What are the number, size and height of the beds I currently need? Does the location I chose provide the adequate direct sunlight (eight to 10 hours per day) necessary for the plants to thrive? Is there proper irrigation water available for use in the beds? What type of materials do I need to construct these beds? Will these beds blend with my current landscaping? What soil is available for me to use in the lower parts of the beds and what type do I need in the top 6-16 inches for the plants to grow?

The Oregon State University Extension Service shares tips for constructing and care required for raised beds on its website at catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/fs270.