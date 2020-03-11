SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School announced Lori Byrd as head volleyball coach for the upcoming season. She will lead the sophomore, junior varsity and varsity programs, serving as coach for each team.

Byrd will begin the process of hiring her staff and developing offseason preparation this month. Volleyball summer camps and open gym schedules will be announced soon.

Byrd will be inducted into the Sheridan College Hall of Fame later this year. She has 33 years in coaching and physical education, beginning as a coach for Lander, Wyoming Indian and Big Piney High Schools prior to coming to Sheridan in 1987.

From 1987-2010, Byrd coached all levels of volleyball in Sheridan, including head volleyball coach at SHS, head volleyball coach at Sheridan College and spending several years at Sheridan Junior High where she coached volleyball and basketball.

In 2010 she moved to Torrington to lead the varsity volleyball program, presiding over their one and only state volleyball championship, in 2012. Later that year, Byrd was named the Wyoming 3A coach of the year and selected as the head coach of the South team for the Wyoming All-Star game.

“We are excited about the future of Sheridan volleyball,” said Don Julian, SHS activities director “Lori brings an unmatched passion, energy, and experience to the game and will be a great fit for our program and our athletes.”

Byrd earned her Associates of Arts degree at Sheridan College, followed by her Bachelor of Science in Physical Education with a minor in coaching-recreation at Northern Montana College. Byrd is married to Dr. Robert Byrd and has two children and two grandchildren.