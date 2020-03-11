SHERIDAN — The Broncs know when it comes to the state tournament, team records and seedings do not matter.

“It all goes out the window pretty much,” senior Gus Wright said. “Regular season does not matter as long as you make it to state… March basketball is so different it almost does not matter what happens all season, all that matters is what happens now.”

The Sheridan High School boys basketball team faces Evanston High School Thursday in the first round of the 4A state tournament.

Evanston holds the No. 3 seed from the West and posted a 12-14 record entering the tournament, while Sheridan earned the No. 2 seed from the East and currently has a 15-8 record.

Sheridan has seen firsthand it takes only one bad game or series of bad games to end a team’s title hopes, head coach Jeff Martini said. Last season, Sheridan was 22-1 and the No. 1 seed entering the state tournament, but a 71-68 loss to No. 3 seed Campbell County, who was 15-11 at that point in the season, ended the team’s title hopes.

Sheridan finished the year 24-2 and defeated Cheyenne East 73-61 in the third-place game. Cheyenne Central experienced a similar situation to the Broncs last year at this year’s regional tournament, Martini said.

Cheyenne Central was 19-1 entering the 4A East regional tournament last weekend, with their only loss to an out-of-state team — Scottsbluff High School.

Central defeated Natrona County High School 74-47 in the first round before losing to Thunder Basin High School 69-60 and Cheyenne East High School 66-41 to be eliminated from state qualification. Central previously beat both teams by a double-digit margin.

“You cannot take anything for granted,” Martini said. “You have to play every single play, every single quarter and just have to get after it. That is what it is all about in the postseason.”

All of Sheridan’s focus is on Evanston right now, Martini said. Sheridan defeated Evanston 67-48 Jan. 11, moving Evanston to 0-10 on the year. Evanston is 12-4 since the first meeting.

Martini said the Broncs cannot judge Evanston on its record, as both teams have improved since then and it will be a completely different game.

The Broncs find it difficult to prepare for the first state tournament game.

“Everyone is nervous; it is bigger stakes,” Martini said.

Sheridan needs to find the perfect balance of excitement and focus, Wright said, a good week of practice and building excitement for the weekend.

The first round games played by 4A schools are at Casper College and the second round games are played at the Casper Event Center.

Wright said Casper College feels similar to most high school courts in the state; the biggest adjustment is playing at the Event Center. Most gyms have something right behind the backboard, but the Event Center has nothing behind the baskets for about 100 feet, messing with the player’s depth perception when they shoot.

Junior Sam Lecholat remembers having a poor shooting performance from the free-throw line his freshman season at the Event Center.

Players need to shoot a lot before the game starts to adjust to the court.

“Luckily our team shoots a lot of layups,” Wright said.

Sheridan plays Evanston at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Casper College.