SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:33 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Smith Street, 5:12 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 11:42 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 3 a.m.

• Assist SCSO, Dayton Street, 4:37 a.m.

• Dog bite, Delphi Avenue, 10:14 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Avoca Avenue, 10:34 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Dunnuck Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:20 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sugarland Drive, 12:26 p.m.

• Hit and run, Main Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:12 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Industrial Drive, 1:35 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Wenzell Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Cat trap, Sparrow Hawk Road, 3:30 p.m.

• Elder abuse, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:41 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Animal incident, Lewis Street, 4:22

• Child abuse cold, no location reported, 4:27 p.m.

• Found property, Interstate 90, 4:27 p.m.

• Missing person, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, Banner, 4:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:35 a.m.

• Grass fire, Wolf Creek Road and River Road, Ranchester, 7:38 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Highway 14, Dayton, 10:19 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Yonkee Avenue, 10:20 a.m.

• Battery cold, Lane Lane, 11:14 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 4 p.m.

• Animal incident, Tongue River, 4:02 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 17th Street, 9:55 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Holli L. Ingalls, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Dominic F. Stalkup, 34, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 3