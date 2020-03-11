SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:33 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Smith Street, 5:12 p.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 11:42 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 3 a.m.
• Assist SCSO, Dayton Street, 4:37 a.m.
• Dog bite, Delphi Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Avoca Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Dunnuck Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sugarland Drive, 12:26 p.m.
• Hit and run, Main Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:12 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Industrial Drive, 1:35 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wenzell Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Cat trap, Sparrow Hawk Road, 3:30 p.m.
• Elder abuse, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Animal incident, Lewis Street, 4:22
• Child abuse cold, no location reported, 4:27 p.m.
• Found property, Interstate 90, 4:27 p.m.
• Missing person, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, Banner, 4:13 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:35 a.m.
• Grass fire, Wolf Creek Road and River Road, Ranchester, 7:38 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Highway 14, Dayton, 10:19 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Yonkee Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
• Battery cold, Lane Lane, 11:14 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 4 p.m.
• Animal incident, Tongue River, 4:02 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 17th Street, 9:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Holli L. Ingalls, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Dominic F. Stalkup, 34, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 3