SHERIDAN — The annual Claire Yorks book discussion series will continue this month at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

The discussions are led by Katie Curtiss. The books all explore how people survive and even thrive in the face of adversity.

Books will be available at the circulation desk one month prior to each discussion. Participants will gather at 6 p.m. in the Inner Circle of the library on each date listed below.

Participants can attend any or all sessions and can also attend sessions at different libraries if they choose. There is no charge for these programs and new participants are welcome.

The following is the schedule of books and meeting dates.

March 17 — “Educated” by Tara Westover

April 14 — “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

May 12 — “Still Alice” by Lisa Genova

The Claire Yorks Reading and Discussion series is funded by an endowment established at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Claire Yorks was born in Sheridan to Leroy and Mildred Calkins. She graduated from high school in Sheridan and moved to Seattle to work in the aircraft industry in World War II. There she met and married her husband Samuel Yorks. She finished college and became a social worker in Portland.

When she retired in 1982, the Yorks moved to Sheridan where they were involved community volunteers. Sam Yorks was the first moderator of adult reading and discussion groups at the library in Sheridan.