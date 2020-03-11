SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Master Gardeners will be on hand at the Home Show in Sheridan this weekend at the Holiday Inn.

Interested gardeners can stop at the table, which will be located near the front entrance of the Holiday Inn, and gather information about the Master Gardener program, or ask questions about gardening in our area. This event will also be a chance for interested people to meet and greet our local master gardeners.

The University of Wyoming Master Gardener Program is a volunteer network that serves the citizens of Wyoming by providing sound scientific information and horticultural advice. There are currently 38 master gardeners in the Sheridan area.

Admission to the event is free.

The event will be open from 5-8 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.