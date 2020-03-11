RANCHESTER — Tongue River Valley Community Center staff and volunteers will offer a spring break STEM (science, technology engineering, mathematics) camp at the Ranchester location.

March 16-19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, boys and girls in grades two through five will tackle projects centered around STEM curriculum, including a trip to the Wise Wonders Children’s Wonder Museum in Billings, Montana.

The cost is $45 for TRVCC members and $55 for nonmembers. Scholarships are available.

Parents may sign their children up at trvcc.org or by calling 307-655-9419.

TRVCC is located at 125 Dayton St. in Ranchester.