By Andrew Graham, WyoFile.com

CHEYENNE — The Illinois-based company that runs Wyoming’s in-prison treatment programs is battling mental health and substance abuse treatment lobbyists in an effort to lower licensing standards for its counselors.

Debate grew bitter Tuesday night as the state’s mainstream mental health and substance abuse lobbyists accused the prison contractor of seeking to bring in less-qualified staff for profit reasons. The contractor’s representative and its legislative supporters, meanwhile, accused the state’s more established addiction counselors of protectionism and of running a smear campaign.

Critics already question the company’s treatment practices. The Gateway Foundation has faced criticism from former inmates and is named as a defendant in two jailhouse lawsuits. Some complaints focused on a lack of staffing and a subsequent lack of counseling time during months-long in-prison residential treatment programs that are designed to help inmates confront their addictions before achieving their freedom.

At the same time, data shows the state continues to suffer from a dearth of mental health and substance abuse treatment resources. Addiction and mental health woes have helped drive growth in Wyoming’s prison population, growth that officials hope to quell with a series of reforms in recent years.

The legislation at issue this week was Senate File 107 — Penal institutions-addiction counselor license reciprocity. The bill would create four new classes of counselor certification in the state. The new certifications would only apply to work in correctional facilities, not private practice or the state hospital in Evanston.

The bill has broad and bipartisan sponsorship. It passed the Senate 22-8 and is now before the House for consideration. A similar effort to change statutes failed last year.

This year’s version is pushed largely by Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, and Rep. Patrick Sweeney, R-Casper, in close conjunction with Frank Craig, Wyoming director for the Gateway Foundation. The nonprofit company holds contracts with the Wyoming Department of Corrections to operate treatment programs in the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp and Boot Camp in Newcastle, the medium security prison in Torrington and the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk.

Gateway has struggled to fill the staffing obligations in its contract. The Wyoming Department of Corrections can extract a fiscal penalty on the company for being understaffed and has done so on occasion, Craig told the House Judiciary Committee.

Craig blames the shortfall in part on Wyoming licensing requirements he said are too strict. Counselors he has hired who he considers well credentialed, and who are licensed in other states, have struggled to get licensed in Wyoming, he said.

He brought two such candidates before the committee to talk about their education and the hurdles they’ve faced before the Wyoming Mental Health Professions Licensing Board.

Bouchard and Sweeney see the bill as an avenue to get more addiction counseling into Wyoming, where it’s in short supply, and focus it on the state’s prison population, where the need is high. Bouchard pitched the bill as aligned with the state’s recent criminal justice reform efforts.

Indeed, the Council of State Governments, a group that studied Wyoming’s criminal justice system over several years, found mental health and substance abuse counseling to be a glaring need. CSG researchers found that 86% of people on felony probation and parole from 2014-2017 wanted for mental health and substance abuse help. Only slightly more than half of that group got it, the researchers found.

Other states have implemented new classifications for addiction workers with lower education and training requirements to boost counseling resources.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.