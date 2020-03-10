SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2500 block North Main Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Smoke investigation, 400 block West Heald Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 50 block North Dome Drive, 1:25 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Curfew violation, North Main Street, 12:36 a.m.

• Littering, Avoca Avenue, 8:47 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 8:47 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 11:24 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Park, 11:33 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, Edwards Drive, 12:07 p.m.

• Animal dead, Kendrick Park, 12:25 p.m.

• Littering, Highland Avenue, 12:06 p.m.

• Barking dog, Sparrow Hawk Road, 1:51 p.m.

• Lost property, North Jefferson Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Civil standby, North Main Street, 3:11 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Nebraska Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Dunnuck Street, 5:26 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Ponderosa Drive, 6:52 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:41 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Bellevue Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

• Missing person, South Canby Street, 9:29 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 p.m.

• Mental subject, Long Drive, 10:25 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Assault with a deadly weapon, Lane Lane, 8:36 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Yonkee Avenue, 9:09 a.m.

• Threats cold, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 1:27 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 13th Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Assist agency, Spur Lane, Parkman, 3:30 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street and Weare Street, Ranchester, 6:19 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 3