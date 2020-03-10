SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2500 block North Main Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 400 block West Heald Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 50 block North Dome Drive, 1:25 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Curfew violation, North Main Street, 12:36 a.m.
• Littering, Avoca Avenue, 8:47 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 8:47 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 11:24 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Park, 11:33 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Edwards Drive, 12:07 p.m.
• Animal dead, Kendrick Park, 12:25 p.m.
• Littering, Highland Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sparrow Hawk Road, 1:51 p.m.
• Lost property, North Jefferson Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Civil standby, North Main Street, 3:11 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Nebraska Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Dispute all others, Dunnuck Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Ponderosa Drive, 6:52 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:41 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Bellevue Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
• Missing person, South Canby Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
• Mental subject, Long Drive, 10:25 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Assault with a deadly weapon, Lane Lane, 8:36 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Yonkee Avenue, 9:09 a.m.
• Threats cold, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 1:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 13th Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, Spur Lane, Parkman, 3:30 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street and Weare Street, Ranchester, 6:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 3