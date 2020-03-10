Wednesday lecture to explore landscape-scale conservation

SHERIDAN — According to Carli Kierstad, Northeast Wyoming program director for The Nature Conservancy, the world is increasingly dealing with large, complex challenges, including escalating habitat loss and fragmentation, biodiversity loss, collapsing place-based economies and climate change.

There are no silver bullets to solving the complex issues, but landscape-scale conservation is one systems-level approach. The landscape-scale approach to conservation brings people together across geographies, sectors and cultures to collaborate on conserving important landscapes and the myriad ecological, cultural and economic benefits they provide.

Kierstad will discuss TNC’s work with landscape-scale conservation, for example the Tongue River Initiative, the Northeast Wyoming Invasive Grasses Working Group and grassland conservation strategies in Thunder Basin, during a presentation Wednesday at 7 p.m. The event is brought to the public by the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series. It will take place in room 201 of the Mars Agriculture Center on the Sheridan College Campus.

For more information, contact Scott Newbold at 307-675-0770 or snewbold@sheridan.edu.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

Library offers opportunities to make bookmarks

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will offer a series of activities to encourage creativity.

Organizers said that while many believe libraries exist to supply knowledge, they actually aim to help visitors learn and grow. With that in mind, several activities are planned to help show the power of creating.

The following is a list of activities:

• March 11 — Drop in any time between 4:30-6:30 p.m. to make a bookmark befitting your most beloved book.

• March 25 and April 29 — Craft Club meets the last Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. and allows crafters to meet up and work on assorted projects together.

• March 26 — From 6-7 p.m. in the Inner Circle, join Jaime Fritz for an introduction to bullet journaling.

• April 22 — To celebrate Earth Day, attendees will upcycle old T-shirts into book totes from 5-6 p.m. If you have old T-shirts you’re willing to part with, donations are encouraged by April 15.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

Stars of Tomorrow auditions set

SHERIDAN — Auditions for the annual Stars of Tomorrow competition will take place Wednesday and Thursday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Started in 1946 when Kiwanian Edwin Hunter suggested a youth talent show, the contest is open to boys and girls in three categories — elementary school, junior high school and high school divisions. From those categories, first- through third-place winners receive a trophy and certificate. An overall winner of the show is also chosen. That winner also receives a scholarship and the opportunity to compete at the district level and potentially the national level.

Auditions for the high school division will take place Wednesday, while the auditions for the younger age groups will take place Thursday.

For more information or to register for auditions, email Sheridan Kiwanis at sheridankiwanis@gmail.com.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.

C.J. Box to sign copies of new book

SHERIDAN — C.J. Box will sign copies of his new book at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery Wednesday.

The well-known author will be on site from noon to 1:30 p.m. to sign copies of “Long Range,” which was released Tuesday.

For more information, call 307-674-8080.

Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery is located at 206 N. Main St.