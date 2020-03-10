BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will present this year’s Illustrator Show featuring original art by the award-winning, nationally-known painter and printmaker Theodore Waddell from Hailey, Idaho.

Waddell studied art at the Brooklyn Museum Art School in Brooklyn, New York.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Montana College and in 1968 received a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture and printmaking from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

He was born in Billings, Montana, and spent his childhood in nearby Laurel. Waddell’s children’s storybook illustrations joyfully portray the whimsical adventures of a lovable Bernese Mountain Dog, Tucker, and his animal friends who frolic through the seasons making the most of every day and their time.

Illustrations in the exhibition include art from “Tucker Gets Tuckered!” (2006); “Tucker’s Seasonal Words of Wisdom” (2014); and “Tucker Tees Off” (2015).

The Tucker series of books is published by Bar R Books in Helena, Montana.

“Tucker Tees Off” includes poems and rhymes by authors Lynn Campion and Stoney Brown and is “dedicated to all those who love creatures, big and small. Animals enrich our lives, and for them we are so grateful.”

The 15th Illustrator show will be on display in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery from the museum’s reopening day on March 15 through April 26. A free reception to meet the artist will take place April 21 at 7 PM. Waddell will be in residence at The Brinton Museum April 20-22 for school tours. Contact Curator of Exhibitions & Museum Education Barbara McNab at 307-763-5924 to schedule a tour.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.