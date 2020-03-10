SHERIDAN — One hundred one high school seniors from across Wyoming have been selected to receive the 2020 Trustees’ Scholars Award, the University of Wyoming’s top academic scholarship.

The premier scholarship for Wyoming resident high school seniors covers actual credit hours taken as well as room and board costs for eight semesters at UW, starting with the fall 2020 semester. Students representing 38 high schools from all corners of the state were chosen. Recipients are evaluated on their academic excellence (high school GPA, ACT/SAT scores and curriculum rigor). Individual interviews were held as well. For this year’s award winners, the average GPA is 3.96, and the average ACT score is 32.

“These students represent the highest caliber of academic talent from across Wyoming high schools — students who would excel at any university in the country — and we are delighted to have them attend the state’s world-class university,” UW Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Kyle Moore said in a press release.

To retain the scholarship all four years at UW, students must maintain full-time continuous enrollment (at least 12 semester hours) during the fall and spring semesters each year, along with a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

Local recipients of the 2020 scholarships, listed by high schools they’re attending along with their chosen majors, are:

Big Horn High School

Casey Prior, animal and veterinary science

Sheridan High School