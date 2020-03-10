From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

Coronavirus testing now available

JACKSON (WNE) — If you live in Wyoming and think you have the coronavirus, you can now be tested in the state. However, health officials want patients to avoid exposing others in the process.

Up until Thursday, test kits were available only through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory now has the capability to test for COVID-19, as do some commercial labs. What that means for the state’s capacity for testing should coronavirus spread within Wyoming remains unclear.

“It is difficult to offer a total testing capability per day for the state with this combination,” Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said in an email.

For a patient, the change doesn’t signal a huge shift in what to do should you suspect you have contracted the disease. Testing is still coordinated by providers through public health departments and the state health department. So far six people have been tested — five in the state and one sent to the CDC lab — and all were negative for the virus.

Patients will still talk first to their primary care provider or an emergency room doctor, who will help administer the test. Even if you feel you have the symptoms, however, don’t run out to your doctor.

“For now, staying at home and calling your provider before coming to the emergency room or doctor’s office is what will keep the community well,” St. John’s Health Chief Communications Officer Karen Connelly said.

Charity softball game to include Ford, maybe West

CODY (WNE) — A charity softball game featuring various celebrities, including actor Harrison Ford, will be played this June. Cody resident Kanye West is reportedly interested in the event as well.

The first annual “Celebrities Against Cancer” Charity Softball Game will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Big Horn Basin Regional Cancer Center. The game will be held at the Milward Simpson Legion Baseball Field on June 13. The event will be preceded by “Dinner on the Diamond” on June 12, with celebrities, professional athletes and cancer survivors as speakers.

Harrison Ford, a part-time Jackson-area resident, is well-known for his roles in franchise film series “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones,” as well as other films such as “Blade Runner,” “Witness,” “The Fugitive,” “42” and, most recently, an adaptation of “The Call of the Wild.”

Woman accused of taking items from cars being serviced

GILLETTE (WNE) — A woman originally charged with four counts of forgery for stealing from vehicles while they were being worked on has pleaded not guilty to three other counts of forgery as well as 13 counts of theft related to the acts.

Brittany Seymour, 25, also faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one new count of unlawful use of a credit card in addition to two earlier charges for using a credit card without permission.

In all, Seymour is accused of taking items from 16 different people from their vehicles which were being serviced at Thunder Basin Ford last fall. Among the items taken were checks, credit cards, wallets and prescription pills. The investigation started after a couple reported to police Oct. 18 that a $200 check had been forged and cashed on their account, with Seymour’s name as the recipient with a memo for “cleaning service.”

Police tracked the check to Campco, where Seymour used it to open a bank account. Video from the credit union showed Seymour making the transaction, according to court documents.