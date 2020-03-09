• A class on copperplate script basics hosted by The Hub on Smith March 21 through April 18 every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon introduces the beginner to the proper letter forms, tools, materials, techniques and resources for learning lettering. The script originated in Europe in the 17th century and is still used today for formal invitations, greeting cards and documents. Registration deadline is March 10 for a maximum of six participants. The cost is $30 due at registration, and the class will be held in the conference room.

• Sarah Salveson-Jones from NOWCAP will be at The Hub March 13 from 10 a.m. to noon for a free informational session, sharing about NOWCAP’s lung clinic for coal miners services during pulmonary rehab week March 8-14.

• Enjoy a 30-minute relaxing hand massage with manicure and polish from certified nail tech, Lisa Burlingame, by appointment between 10 a.m. and noon March 11 and March 25 in the art studio at The Hub. Sign up at the front desk. A $15 fee is due to Lisa at time of service. Cash, check or charge cards will be accepted.

• Sponsored by the Sheridan County Historical Society and presented by Helen Laumann, the Conversations in History topic for March 11 will cover Sheridan Streets and Grand Homes. There is no charge for this event, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the community room at The Hub.