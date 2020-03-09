Broncs place second in region

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys basketball defeated Campbell County Friday night and lost to Thunder Basin High School Saturday afternoon to finish second in the 4A East regional tournament.

On Friday, the Broncs defeated Campbell County 74-66. Sheridan jumped out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter and went into halftime with a 37-29 lead. Sam Lecholat led the team with 32 points and 10 rebounds followed by Gus Wright with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

On Saturday, Sheridan lost to host Thunder Basin 66-61 in overtime. Sheridan trailed 15-14 after the first quarter but entered halftime with a narrow 22-21 lead. Sheridan led 33-30 entering the final quarter and the teams ended regulation tied at 51-51. Both teams scored six points in the first overtime but Thunder Basin outscored Sheridan 9-4 in the second overtime period to win the regional title.

Lecholat had 26 points and 12 rebounds followed by Gus Wright with 16 points.

Sheridan faces Evanston High School 7:30 p.m. Thursday for the first round of the state tournament. Games will be played at Casper College.

1A, 2A All-Conference, All-State announced

SHERIDAN — All-Conference and All-State teams for girls and boys basketball were announced Sunday by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

Arvada-Clearmont High School’s Ashlynn Fennema and McKenna Auzqui were named to the Northeast All-Conference team.

Tongue River High School’s Izzy Carbert and Sydnee Pitman were named to the Northwest All-Conference team.

Big Horn High School’s Courtney Wallach, Jordan Frank and Amelia Gee were named to the Northeast All-conference team. Head coach Kip Butler was named coach of the year for the conference. Wallach was also named to the All-State team.

Big Horn’s Quinn McCafferty and Carson Bates were named to the 2A All-State team and Northeast All-Conference team. James Richards and Ayden Phillips were also named to the Northeast All-Conference team.

McCafferty was also named player of the year in the conference.

Tongue River’s Nick Summers was named to the All-State team and the Northwest All-Conference team. Teammate Cade Reish was also named to the Northwest All-Conference team.

Arvada-Clearmont’s Parker Manor was named to the Northeast All-Conference team.

Bantam wins state

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Bantam 14U Hawks won the state titled after defeating Gillette 4-3 on Sunday to win the title.