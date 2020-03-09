SHERIDAN — Big Horn High School boys basketball team finished third at the 2A state tournament after defeating Southeast High School 49-36 Saturday.

The Rams entered the weekend with the goal of going 1-0 every day, said senior Quinn McCafferty.

Big Horn defeated Kemmerer High School 53-45 on Thursday but lost to defending state champion Wyoming Indian High School 63-61 late Friday night.

Junior James Richards said coaches, leaders, he and other juniors told the rest of the team to pick their heads up. The team still had one more game and the focus shifted to winning the final game.

McCafferty said it is always tough to bounce back from a loss in the semifinals. The team needed to complete the goal Saturday of finishing 1-0 every day.

Head coach Mike Daley said team showed a lot of heart and hustle Saturday. The team proved Big Horn is a program of courage. The team found a way to play for their community, families and teachers, and Daley was overall pleased with his team’s performance.

The Rams took a 27-14 lead at halftime against Southeast, taking control of the game early. Daley said the team had the goal of finishing the best they can. They wanted to be in the title game, but with the new situation, the team knew third place was the best finish they could have.

The team accomplished the goal.

Richards said the team played good defense and communicated well in the first half, giving the Rams an early advantage.

“It helps a lot when you know the guy behind you has your back,” Richards said.

The team was loose, played together and just had fun in the first half, McCafferty said.

The Rams had a 41-26 lead going into halftime. A series of turnovers by the Rams had the outcome look a little shaky as Southeast gained momentum.

Big Horn slowed the game down, knowing there was still plenty of time left in the game, McCafferty said. The team went back to their basics of playing defense and taking care of the ball to regain control of the game. Richards led the team with 12 points.

Daley said the senior leadership took over in the fourth quarter and the groups will be sorely missed. McCafferty is always in control and in command when he is on the court.

“When you need something positive to happen, he is in the middle of it every time… He is going to be incredibly missed as a senior leader,” Daley said about McCafferty.

It was a bittersweet weekend for the Rams, Daley said.

“We set our goals high, but to bounce back the way we did and for the seniors to go out on a win meant the world to me,” Daley said. “They did a great job of starting a program of courage and basketball at Big Horn High School. I am excited about basketball in the future of Big Horn.”

Daley said the weekend provided a good learning experience for the players returning next season. They learned every game at state is a battle. The players realized they need to fall back on fundamentals in the tough games.

The underclassmen learned what it was like to play at a neutral site with high emotions and high stakes, McCafferty said. They had the chance to make shots and take care of the ball in those situations.

Richards said he has not played in a tight game like the one against Wyoming Indian. It was good to see the seniors make shots when the team needed them and the level of defense from both teams on that stage.

McCafferty said the seniors are left with a good memory, ending their season with a win.

The Rams finish the year with a 19-8 overall record.