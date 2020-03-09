SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Motor vehicle accident, East Fifth Street and North Sheridan Avenue, 2:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:21 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:29 p.m.

Sunday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block North Custer Street, 10:46 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, Delphi Avenue, 1:34 a.m.

• DUI, Highland Avenue, 3:02 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 5:46 a.m.

• Animal incident, Highland Avenue, 7:19 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Marion Street, 7:55 a.m.

• Littering, Avoca Avenue, 9:01 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Parker Avenue, 9:44 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 10:23 a.m.

• Restraining order violation, East Works Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Fraud, Bender Lane, 1:01 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 2 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Gould Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Lost property, West Fifth Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 4:48 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 6:18 p.m.

• Barking dog, Meadowlark Lane, 7:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Edwards Drive, 7:38 p.m.

• Barking dog, Fort Road, 7:47 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, East First Street, 9:33 p.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Val Vista Street, 11:08 p.m.

Saturday

• Accident, Loucks Street, 12:25 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 1:32 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 2:04 a.m.

• DUI, Sumner Street and East Heald Street, 2:12 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bluebird Lane, 2:59 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 6:09 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 6:20 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:08 a.m.

• Harassment, Smith Street, 8:17 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Martin Avenue, 11:31 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Avenue, 12:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Dispute all others, East Second Avenue, 1:04 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Avoca Place, 1:17 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Driver license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 1:42 p.m.

• Animal dead, South Thurmond Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:04 p.m.

• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 4:12 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 4:29 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Ponderosa Drive, 5:29 p.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue and West Loucks Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Thurmond Street, 7 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 7:29 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Meadow Drive, 7:59 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Street, 8:36 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:19 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.

Sunday

• Noise complaint, Gladstone Street, 12:40 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 12:42 a.m.

• Urinating in public, North Brooks Street, 1:40 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 1:55 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:31 a.m.

• 911 hang up, West Fifth Street, 4:10 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 5:15 a.m.

• Dog at large, Park Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Animal incident, Hillcrest Drive, 9:57 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Found property, Park Street, 1:04 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 1:42 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 1:43 p.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan area, 2:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 2:38 p.m.

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 3:03 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Hill Pond Drive, 3:41 p.m.

• Barking dog, Avoca Place, 3:28 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Gladstone Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Long Drive, 4:54 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Gladstone Street, 7 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Loucks Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Animal found, South Main Street, 9:10 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:31 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assist agency, West 10th Street and Highland Avenue, 3:29 a.m.

• Hit and run, Beckton Road, mile marker 3, 8:54 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 37, Banner, 8:56 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 9:50 p.m.

Saturday

• Dispute all others, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 1:04 p.m.

• DUI, Highway 343 and Smith Creek Road, Dayton, 3:59 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dutch Creek Road, Clearmont, 6:11 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Powder Horn Road and Hillocks Lane, 7:47 p.m.

• Theft cold, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 8:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 westbound, Elk View Inn, Dayton, 8:44 p.m.

• Harassment, Trish Drive, 9:14 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 12:46 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Meade Creek Road and Highway 14 eastbound, 1:35 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 1:43 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Harlequin Drive, 4:33 p.m.

• Death notification, Airway Drive, 6:24 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road and Highway 335, 9:41 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Andrew S. Alden, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ciara A. Link, 24, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Erin R. McKee, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Marsh S. Casey, 26, Grand Junction, Colorado, DUI, driving under suspension, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Arjun S. Chadha, 27, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Shlay E. Hatchett, 37, no address reported, interference with officer, no driver’s license, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Casey J. Olson, 23, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Ashley N. Patton, 22, Bakersfield, California, burglary, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Joshua G. Pressley, 36, Bakersfield, California, burglary, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Richard E. Scott, 69, Dayton, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Veronica J. Ruiz, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• John C. Schroeder Jr., 58, Story, DUI, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Derek P. Thelen, 34, Sheridan, simple assault, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 10

Number of releases for the weekend: 12

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 54