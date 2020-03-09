Chamber lunch set for Wednesday

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The luncheon will include an educational presentation and Chamber updates.

The cost to attend the lunch is $17 per person and all are welcome. For additional information or to RSVP, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485.

The luncheon will take place at the Holiday Inn, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

Branch library to offer book discussion

RANCHESTER — The spring book discussion group theme for the Tongue River Branch Library is “building families in times of transition” and Norleen Healy will be the moderator for the discussions.

The group will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss “The Leavers” by Lisa Ko. In April, the group will discuss “The Beautiful Things that Heaven Bears” by Dinaw Mengestu.

All are welcome to join the group as its members discuss stories that focus on coming of age in families that cross borders, boundaries and faiths.

The book discussions will take place at the branch library, located at 145 Coffeen St. in Ranchester.

Dementia Friendly training planned

SHERIDAN — Dementia Friendly Wyoming will offer a workshop for care partner skills from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday.

Heather Comstock, Dementia Friendly Care educator and certified Teepa Snow Physical Approach trainer, will lead the workshop.

To register or for more information, call 307-672-2240, ext. 112, or email hcomstock@thehubsheridan.org.

The training will take place at The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St.

The Hub to host listening sessions on master plan

SHERIDAN — While staff at The Hub on Smith work to update the nonprofit organization’s master plan, listening sessions have been planned to receive community feedback.

The first session will take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional sessions will take place at the same time March 18 and March 26 at The Hub. On March 30 from 12:30-1:30 p.m., a listening session will take place at Heritage Towers.

As The Hub staff members enter the next phase of the master planning process, they will share ideas with the community, testing their assumptions and listening to community input.

For additional information, see thehubsheridan.org.

The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.